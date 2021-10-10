Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Columnists

RAB MCNEIL: My quest for nirvana… not the rock band

By Rab McNeil
October 10 2021, 11.15am
Rab is a fan of yoga classes.
Rab is a fan of yoga classes.

Here’s something that’ll surprise those of you who have me pegged as a pie-eating lout: I really miss yoga.

I’ve done it on and off over the years, never got any good at it, but enjoyed the classes, particularly the bit at the end where you lie doon in the dark with a cover over you.

Once, doing something called yoga nidra, I drifted clean away to a lovely place halfway between waking and sleeping.

Yoga classes work for me

It was a one-off experience and I’ve spent many years trying to recapture it, to no avail.

Occasionally, I try yoga at home, but you need a class to stick at it. Of course, the pandemic didn’t help, but I think classes are back again.

Recently, I found one at night half-an-hour away, but I can’t drive in the dark anymore, which is frustrating for me.

The territorial thing

I always preferred doing yoga at cooncil evening classes, too, rather than turning up at a private club where everybody was already established and you faced the worry of taking someone’s “spot” on the floor.

We are all amazingly territorial when it comes to classes.

Pick a spot the first week and that’ll be yours forever, unless it happens to be the one that nobody wants but you ended up in: the one at the front right in front of the teacher with the whole class behind you.

No, it’s better to start with everybody else at the same time.

Evenings at the cooncil yoga

Disappointingly, we don’t have any cooncil evening classes where I live, which came as a big surprise when I moved here.

There have always been evening classes in other “remote” areas where I’ve lived.

As someone who otherwise doesn’t see a soul from one month to the next, a weekly evening class or two was always a godsend.

Apart from the social aspect, a class lets you focus on something.

Getting away from your daily self

The best way to get in touch with your true self is to be taken out of your daily self, away from the monkey chatter in your mind about work, weight, mortgages and relationships with friends and worse.

That’s not you. That’s a load of nonsense.

One change I noticed in yoga latterly was more men attending.

“One nutter per bus”

I used to think there must be a cooncil rule that there was only one man in every yoga class – like the “one nutter per bus” stipulation – and that man was usually me.

I was usually the nutter on the bus too.

I think women are maybe better at yoga, right enough. A bit softer.

I was always useless at forward bends, in particular, possibly because I’m barrel-shaped and my moobs, er pecs, got in the way.

But, in cooncil classes for “normies”, few of us were brilliant at it.

It’s taking part that counts

It’s the taking part, not the bending, that counts. I might explore online yoga classes. I can’t think the experience will be the same.

In the city, I always liked going for a fish supper and a couple of pints after a class.

Having spent time trying to rediscover that special cosmic place halfway between sleeping and being awake, I felt it important afterwards to stay grounded in the real world, with added salt and sauce.

