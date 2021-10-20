Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Lego Ideas: Forth Bridge bid derailed by US sitcom and a jazz quartet

By Claire Warrender
October 20 2021, 6.15pm
Michael Dineen with his Lego Ideas Forth Bridge submission.

A bid to create a Lego version of the Forth Bridge has been derailed by the US version of The Office and a jazz quartet.

Civil engineer Michael Dineen was over the moon when the Danish toy manufacturer said it would consider his version of the iconic rail bridge as a Lego Ideas set.

The Flying Scotsman crossing the Forth Bridge in 2019.

The 42-year-old gained more than 10,000 votes from supporters after spending four months creating the World Heritage Site in 2019.

But Lego said an unprecedented 57 submissions received similar backing this year and only two could be selected.

And it has now announced it will create a scene from the multi-award-winning sitcom starring Steve Carell.

A second set featuring a jazz quartet will also be made.

Michael is disappointed with the result but said his Forth Bridge Lego Ideas attempt isn’t necessarily dead in the water.

“Lego owns the IP for three years but once that’s up I’m hoping I can market it myself,” he said.

Lego Ideas Forth Bridge bid used 3,000 bricks

Michael used 3,000 bricks to produce his 15-foot long model and has been waiting since September 2020 for the manufacturer’s verdict.

Among its supporters were a descendent of Sir William Arroll, the Victoria engineer whose company built the real rail bridge.

Network Rail was also behind the bid.

But Lego said the two selected submissions caught judges’ eyes for different reasons.

The Office starring Steve Carell will be made rather than the Lego Ideas Forth Bridge
Steve Carell plays manager Michael Scott in the US version of The Office.

Of The Office, they said: “This is a super interesting and entertaining television show that we feel is universally known and loved.”

It was one of several bids to represent the show over the years and judges added: “It’s very apparent how much desire there has been for a set like this.”

Meanwhile, they described the jazz quartet as dynamic and different.

“We see this as a fantastic tribute to a music genre that has a long history and strong roots,” they said.

Michael said it was important to be realistic.

“It’s a shame but 57 entries qualified for the final stage this year,” he said.

“Normally they get eight or nine but because of Covid and the fact people are staying at home on their computers, more people were voting.

“There were so many amazing ideas among the 55 that weren’t chosen.

“It’s frustrating but I’ll now look at a plan B.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]