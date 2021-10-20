Zero tolerance on drink spiking at St Andrew’s University

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Andrews University has announced steps to be introduced to protect students from having their drinks spiked.

They are to introduce a number of measures to keep students safe, including training for staff, patrols of university venues and random testing of drinks.

The university’s director of well-being Anna-Ruth Cockerham said the university was aware of an increase in spikings nationally and want to reassure students of the steps they are taking to make sure everyone can have a safe night out.

The move comes after a recent spate of spikings, including in Dundee where there have been reported cases of spikings by injection.

Zero-tolerance to spiking

Ms Cockerham said: “We’ve introduced a webpage with information about all the steps we’re taking to combat spiking, as well as advice on preventative measures and for those who have been spiked.

“We’ll also be increasing signage on our premises highlighting this.”

She added: “Most importantly, we take a zero-tolerance approach to drink spiking.

“Anyone found to be spiking in our venues will be banned from our premises for life and referred to the University and the Police.

“Spiking can result in studies being terminated and a prison sentence.”

Training for safety team

Ms Cockerham said that in a bid to tackle the issue the university’s Customer Safety Team will be receiving further training on spiking and will be regularly walking around university venues to look out for signs of spiking.

She added: “They’ll also be conducting random bag searches as people enter the Union.”

She added”In the long term, we’ll be working towards @_goodnightout

accreditation.

“We’re going to be sourcing test strips for drinks and urine and we’ll be regularly testing any unattended drinks.

“Our sabbatical team will also be working with the university on other projects to help tackle spiking in the local community and improve the support available for people who may have been spiked.”

Big night in campaign

Ms Cockerham said that as well as those measures they were supporting the Feminist Society’s Big Night In Campaign.

She said: “We will be closing our premises in the evening on Wednesday October 27 in support.

“The Feminist Society will be hosting their Town Hall and Sit-In at the Union that evening.”

She concluded: We’re always looking for feedback on how we can improve our services and improve safety on nights out. ”

Concerns were raised earlier this week about the possibility people had been spiked by injection in Dundee after a post was shared on social media.

They come after reports of a woman being spiked via injection at the Captain’s Cabin bar in Dundee at the weekend.