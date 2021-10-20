Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Zero tolerance on drink spiking at St Andrew’s University

By Lindsey Hamilton
October 20 2021, 7.54pm Updated: October 20 2021, 9.04pm
St Andrew's University union

St Andrews University has announced steps to be introduced to protect students from having their drinks spiked.

They are to introduce a number of measures to keep students safe, including training for staff, patrols of university venues and random testing of drinks.

The university’s director of well-being Anna-Ruth Cockerham said the university was aware of an increase in spikings nationally and want to reassure students of the steps they are taking to make sure everyone can have a safe night out.

The move comes after a recent spate of spikings, including in Dundee where there have been reported cases of spikings by injection.

Zero-tolerance to spiking

Ms Cockerham said: “We’ve introduced a webpage with information about all the steps we’re taking to combat spiking, as well as advice on preventative measures and for those who have been spiked.

“We’ll also be increasing signage on our premises highlighting this.”

Safety teams will patrol university venues

She added: “Most importantly, we take a zero-tolerance approach to drink spiking.

“Anyone found to be spiking in our venues will be banned from our premises for life and referred to the University and the Police.

“Spiking can result in  studies being terminated and a prison sentence.”

Training for safety team

Ms Cockerham said that in a bid to tackle the issue the university’s  Customer Safety Team will be receiving further training on spiking and will be regularly walking around university venues to look out for signs of spiking.

She added: “They’ll also be conducting random bag searches as people enter the Union.”

Anna-Ruth Cockerham

She added”In the long term, we’ll be working towards @_goodnightout
accreditation.

“We’re going to be sourcing test strips for drinks and urine and we’ll be regularly testing any unattended drinks.

“Our sabbatical team will also be working with the university on other projects to help tackle spiking in the local community and improve the support available for people who may have been spiked.”

Big night in campaign

Ms Cockerham said that as well as those measures they were supporting the Feminist Society’s Big Night In Campaign.

She said: “We will be closing our premises in the evening on Wednesday October  27 in support.

“The Feminist Society will be hosting their Town Hall and Sit-In at the Union that evening.”

She concluded: We’re always looking for feedback on how we can improve our services and improve safety on nights out. ”

Concerns were raised earlier this week about the possibility people had been spiked by injection in Dundee after a post was shared on social media.

They come after reports of a woman being spiked via injection at the Captain’s Cabin bar in Dundee at the weekend.

Dundee University condemns ‘extremely distressing’ spiking injection reports

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]