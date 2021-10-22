Fife police probe ‘suspicious package’ after Dunfermline bank evacuated

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police in Fife say inquiries into a “suspicious package” reported at a bank in Dunfermline are continuing.

A large emergency service response was reported on East Port in Dunfermline on Thursday as police responded to reports of a suspect package at an RBS branch in the town.

Firefighters and an incident response unit from the Scottish Ambulance Service responded to the scene alongside police officers, with the area sealed off and the RBS branch evacuated.

After the package was assessed, it was found there was no risk to the public.

In an update on Friday, Police Scotland said officers were continuing inquiries into the incident but confirmed the package did not pose a risk to the public.

A force spokesman said: “Around 12.55pm on Thursday October 21, officers in Dunfermline received a report relating to a potentially suspicious package at a business in the East Port area.

“Emergency services attended and the premises was evacuated as a precaution while the item was assessed.

“It was established that there was no risk to the public or the wider community and further inquiries into the matter are now ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.25pm to attend an incident at the Royal Bank of Scotland, East Port, Dunfermline.

“We dispatched a special operations vehicle and an ambulance crew.”

A spokeswoman for NatWest/Royal Bank of Scotland confirmed there had been some disruption at its branch on East Port, adding that staff are assisting police with their investigation.