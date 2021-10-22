Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife police probe ‘suspicious package’ after Dunfermline bank evacuated

By Alasdair Clark
October 22 2021, 11.34am Updated: October 22 2021, 11.36am

Police in Fife say inquiries into a “suspicious package” reported at a bank in Dunfermline are continuing.

A large emergency service response was reported on East Port in Dunfermline on Thursday as police responded to reports of a suspect package at an RBS branch in the town.

Firefighters and an incident response unit from the Scottish Ambulance Service responded to the scene alongside police officers, with the area sealed off and the RBS branch evacuated.

After the package was assessed, it was found there was no risk to the public.

Suspicious package Dunfermline
The RBS branch was evacuated.

In an update on Friday, Police Scotland said officers were continuing inquiries into the incident but confirmed the package did not pose a risk to the public.

A force spokesman said: “Around 12.55pm on Thursday October 21, officers in Dunfermline received a report relating to a potentially suspicious package at a business in the East Port area.

“Emergency services attended and the premises was evacuated as a precaution while the item was assessed.

‘No risk’ to public after suspicious package found in Fife

“It was established that there was no risk to the public or the wider community and further inquiries into the matter are now ongoing.”

Police said inquiries are continuing

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1.25pm to attend an incident at the Royal Bank of Scotland, East Port, Dunfermline.

“We dispatched a special operations vehicle and an ambulance crew.”

A spokeswoman for NatWest/Royal Bank of Scotland confirmed there had been some disruption at its branch on East Port, adding that staff are assisting police with their investigation.

Police seal off Fife street amid reports of ‘suspicious package’ in Dunfermline

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier