Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

New £100 million Fife College to be first net zero campus in UK

By Alasdair Clark
October 22 2021, 1.52pm Updated: October 22 2021, 1.52pm
Fife College have been given to go ahead to progress their plans

Fife College has secured the go-ahead from the Scottish Government to progress plans for a new £100 million super campus which they say will be the net zero college in the UK.

Scottish ministers have agreed to invest the cash in the new campus after a business case for the Dunfermline project was put forward in August.

Current plans estimate it will open to students for the first time in 2024 after development of the 58-acre site is complete.

As well as the new Fife College campus, the site will also combine the new St Columba’s RC and Woodmill high schools.

The new super campus will be based at the former Shepherd Offshore site

Part of the £100 million investment by the government will be used to ensure the development meets low carbon standards.

Within the funding additional money has been made available by the government to ensure that the project goes beyond net zero targets, offsetting carbon dioxide emissions but also continuing to deliver reductions in operational carbon after completion.

New Fife College will be first net zero campus in UK

Low embodied carbon construction materials will be specified for the project and will include materials with high recycled content.

Meanwhile, waste will be minimised through the design process and there will be a strong focus on diverting as much of the construction waste from landfill as possible.

Principal of Fife College, Dr Hugh Hall said the plans for the new campus were “incredibly ambitious”.

Fife College principal Hugh Hall.

“Not only do we want it to provide world-class facilities for our students, but we want the building itself to reflect the latest developments in low carbon construction,” he said.

“That’s why we’ve worked with the Scottish Government to go beyond Net Zero and ensure that our new campus has a long-term positive effect on emissions.

“The extra funding we’ve received will enable us to achieve our environmental ambitions, and to deliver the first tertiary education building in the UK that meets these standards.

“The approval of our business case is a significant milestone in the project to deliver the new Dunfermline Learning Campus, and we’re eager to get started.”

New Dunfermline secondary schools
The 58-acre site where the new college and schools would be housed

The campus will host the college’s delivery of sports, science, built environment and creative industries courses.

Chief executive of the Scottish Funding Council, Karen Watt, praised the “ground-breaking” plans.

“We are delighted to support the plans for the new Fife College on the Dunfermline Learning Campus,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier