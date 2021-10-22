Appeal launched to trace missing man with links to Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police are asking the public for help to trace a man with links to Tayside and Fife who has gone missing from Edinburgh.

William Harvey has been missing from Edinburgh City Centre since Monday October 11.

The 31-year-old is said to have links and friends across the east of Scotland, including in Tayside and Fife.

Police Scotland described Mr Harvey as described as white, 5ft 8″ and of medium build with short dark brown hair.

Police concerned for missing man

Chief inspector Sarah Taylor, Drylaw Police Station, said it was unlike Mr Harvey to be out of touch with family for this length of time.

She said: “As far as we are aware, Mr Harvey has numerous friends and associates in the East of Scotland, and is known to frequent Edinburgh, Fife and Tayside.

“However, it’s not like him to be out of touch with family and friends for this length of time and therefore there is concern for his well-being.

“Officers are checking CCTV and local transport hubs in an effort to trace him but are keen to hear from anyone who knows where he is and anyone who he may have been in contact with.

“We would also appeal to Mr Harvey himself to get in contact with police to let us know he is okay.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3681 of 11/10/2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”