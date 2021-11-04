City Status: Fife Council backs St Andrews AND Dunfermline bids for Platinum Jubilee award

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Andrews and Dunfermline could both be awarded city status after councillors backed bids from the two towns.

The home of golf and Scotland’s former royal capital will take part in a nationwide competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

Representatives of both towns announced their intention to take part last month.

And now Fife Council has thrown its weight behind the submissions, which must be made by the closing date of December 8.

Judges will then consider aspects such as civic pride, history and innovation before making a decision.

City status is considered an honour that brings prestige and prosperity to those who achieve it.

Bringing city status to Fife

The council’s SNP co-leader David Alexander said: “Both Dunfermline and St Andrews are keen to see their heritage recognised and their historical status officially restored.

“And we’re happy to support both these bids.

“Our community manager is co-ordinating the submissions for Dunfermline, and the St Andrews bid is being led by the town’s community council who will contact our officers for any extra support they need.”

Labour co-leader David Ross added: “Work has been under way for some time to prepare submissions that reflect the history, diversity and future aspirations of these communities.

“Our towns are strong contenders.

“The ancient capital of Scotland for over 400 years, Dunfermline is now one of the fastest-growing towns in Europe.

“And St Andrews, known worldwide as the home of golf and Scotland’s first university, historically had city status.”

Final submissions are now being prepared ahead of the deadline.

Scottish capital and world-class research

Dunfermline missed out to Perth during a previous competition to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee a decade ago.

However, it has been working on a fresh bid since then.

The 2012 celebrations resulted in just one winner for each of the UK’s four nations.

But this time the number of towns receiving city status will depend on the strength of the bids.

Dunfermline was the capital of Scotland for more than 400 years.

And it is the final resting place of kings and queens, including Robert the Bruce.

However, it is still growing and is soon to be home to a £100 million super campus to house two high schools and a college.

Meanwhile, St Andrews is home to the UK’s top university, which is the forefront of world-class research.

It also has a host of community organisations that work together for the betterment of locals.