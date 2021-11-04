Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
City Status: Fife Council backs St Andrews AND Dunfermline bids for Platinum Jubilee award

By Claire Warrender
November 4 2021, 6.40pm
Dunfermline and St Andrews (inset) are both backed by councillors.

St Andrews and Dunfermline could both be awarded city status after councillors backed bids from the two towns.

The home of golf and Scotland’s former royal capital will take part in a nationwide competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen will decide which towns receive city status.

Representatives of both towns announced their intention to take part last month.

And now Fife Council has thrown its weight behind the submissions, which must be made by the closing date of December 8.

Judges will then consider aspects such as civic pride, history and innovation before making a decision.

City status is considered an honour that brings prestige and prosperity to those who achieve it.

Bringing city status to Fife

The council’s SNP co-leader David Alexander said: “Both Dunfermline and St Andrews are keen to see their heritage recognised and their historical status officially restored.

“And we’re happy to support both these bids.

“Our community manager is co-ordinating the submissions for Dunfermline, and the St Andrews bid is being led by the town’s community council who will contact our officers for any extra support they need.”

Fife Council Afghanistan refugees
Fife Council co-leaders David Alexander, left, and David Ross want to bring city status to Fife.

Labour co-leader David Ross added: “Work has been under way for some time to prepare submissions that reflect the history, diversity and future aspirations of these communities.

“Our towns are strong contenders.

“The ancient capital of Scotland for over 400 years, Dunfermline is now one of the fastest-growing towns in Europe.

“And St Andrews, known worldwide as the home of golf and Scotland’s first university, historically had city status.”

Final submissions are now being prepared ahead of the deadline.

Scottish capital and world-class research

Dunfermline missed out to Perth during a previous competition to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee a decade ago.

However, it has been working on a fresh bid since then.

The 2012 celebrations resulted in just one winner for each of the UK’s four nations.

But this time the number of towns receiving city status will depend on the strength of the bids.

Dunfermline Abbey is the resting place of Robert the Bruce.

Dunfermline was the capital of Scotland for more than 400 years.

And it is the final resting place of kings and queens, including Robert the Bruce.

However, it is still growing and is soon to be home to a £100 million super campus to house two high schools and a college.

Meanwhile, St Andrews is home to the UK’s top university, which is the forefront of world-class research.

It also has a host of community organisations that work together for the betterment of locals.

