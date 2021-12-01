21 best pictures as St Andrews graduations continue for second day By Louise Gowans December 1 2021, 5.17pm Scott Moore from Northern Ireland and Anthony Mangin from Nashville Tennessee graduated in Sacred Music. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Celebrations continued at St Andrews University today as students attended the second day of graduation ceremonies. The in-person ceremonies returned yesterday for the first time in two years, after Covid-19 saw previous graduations held virtually. Our photographer Gareth Jennings was on site today to capture the celebrations from students graduating from schools of divinity, English, history, modern languages and more. Graduates pose for photographs. Two graduates can’t hide their excitement. Ewan White, from St Andrews, graduated in Philosophy. Yifan Wang ahead of the ceremony. Montserrat Picado, from Costa Rica, graduated in Legal and Constitutional Studies. Scott Moore, from Northern Ireland, and Anthony Mangin, from Nashville Tennessee, graduated in Sacred Music. Laura Vandermaas, from Netherlands, who graduated in Human Resource Management, poses with her dog Chloe. The traditional graduation procession. Gemma Perrotta, from USA, graduated in History of Art. She is pictured with husband Benjamin and baby Zeli. Zeb Rose, from USA, graduated in English. Pictured with proud mum Lisa. Graham MacDougall, from Shotts, Glasgow, graduated in Philosophy. Molly Williams, from North Carolina, and Gabriella Fernandez, from Kent, both graduated in Art History. Students play around after the ceremony. Peder Fasting, from Norway, graduated in Finance Management. A celebratory kiss on the cheek. Romane Ricard, from France, graduated in Artistry and Gemma Perrotta, from USA, graduated in History of Art. Polly Duff, 24, from Ireland, graduated in Finance. BBC presenter Andrew Marr was accompanied by his mother Valerie. The political broadcaster and journalist was awarded an honorary doctorate. Friends pose for a picture after their graduation ceremony. Aiden McGhie, 23, from Bellshill, graduated in Spanish and gets a kiss from his proud gran Ella, 89. Tilman Zottl and Christoph Flick, both from Austria, graduated in Finance and Management respectively. More from The Courier Con-grad-ulations: 21 best pictures from St Andrews University as in-person graduations return Pictures as Perthshire pupils show off their dancing skills for St Andrew’s Day St Andrews student says canine companion ‘deserves his moment too’ as she graduates with assistance dog by her side Hats off to them: 15 best images from day’s second Dundee & Angus College graduation ceremony