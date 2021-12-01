Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
21 best pictures as St Andrews graduations continue for second day

By Louise Gowans
December 1 2021, 5.17pm
Scott Moore from Northern Ireland and Anthony Mangin from Nashville Tennessee graduated in Sacred Music.

Celebrations continued at St Andrews University today as students attended the second day of graduation ceremonies.

The in-person ceremonies returned yesterday for the first time in two years, after Covid-19 saw previous graduations held virtually.

Our photographer Gareth Jennings was on site today to capture the celebrations from students graduating from schools of divinity, English, history, modern languages and more.

Graduates pose for photographs.
Two graduates can’t hide their excitement.
Ewan White, from St Andrews, graduated in Philosophy.
Yifan Wang ahead of the ceremony.
Montserrat Picado, from Costa Rica, graduated in Legal and Constitutional Studies.
Scott Moore, from Northern Ireland, and Anthony Mangin, from Nashville Tennessee, graduated in Sacred Music.
Laura Vandermaas, from Netherlands, who graduated in Human Resource Management, poses with her dog Chloe.
The traditional graduation procession.
Gemma Perrotta, from USA, graduated in History of Art. She is pictured with husband Benjamin and baby Zeli.
Zeb Rose, from USA, graduated in English. Pictured with proud mum Lisa.
Graham MacDougall, from Shotts, Glasgow, graduated in Philosophy.
Molly Williams, from North Carolina, and Gabriella Fernandez, from Kent, both graduated  in Art History.
Students play around after the ceremony.
Peder Fasting, from Norway, graduated in Finance Management.
A celebratory kiss on the cheek.
Romane Ricard, from France, graduated in Artistry and Gemma Perrotta, from USA, graduated in History of Art.
Polly Duff, 24, from Ireland, graduated in Finance.
BBC presenter Andrew Marr was accompanied by his mother Valerie. The political broadcaster and journalist was awarded an honorary doctorate.
Friends pose for a picture after their graduation ceremony.
Aiden McGhie, 23, from Bellshill, graduated in Spanish and gets a kiss from his proud gran Ella, 89.
Tilman Zottl and Christoph Flick, both from Austria, graduated in Finance and Management respectively.

 

 

