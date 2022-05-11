Weapon recovered after Fife police lock down Kirkcaldy street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A weapon has been recovered by police after a Kirkcaldy street was locked down.

Armed police descended on Laurel Crescent in the Hayfield area on Tuesday afternoon, following reports of a weapon.

Nobody was injured in the incident and police say they have since recovered the weapon, believed to be an airgun.

Investigation ongoing

There was no wider threat to the public and investigations are ongoing, they added.

Detective Inspector Karen Muirhead said: “Officers attended at Laurel Crescent, Kirkcaldy at around 2.50pm on Tuesday following reports of what is believed to be an air weapon within a property.

“Officers have recovered the item.

“No-one was injured and there was no wider threat to the public.

“Inquires are ongoing.”