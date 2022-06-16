Fife community welcomes lifeline post office talks amid fears closure would be ‘horrific’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife community welcomes lifeline post office talks amid fears closure would be ‘horrific’

By Claire Warrender
June 16 2022, 5.55am
Anstruther Post Office talks begin to keep service open
Anstruther Post Office is up for sale.

Residents of a Fife community alarmed at the potential closure of their local post office have been given a glimmer of hope.

The postmistress at Anstruther Post Office retires on July 28.

And locals fear the branch closure would be “horrific” for the East Neuk village, where the last bank shut almost two years ago.

The nearest main post office allowing traders access to business banking is in St Andrews, meaning a 19-mile round trip.

However, Post Office bosses have thrown a possible lifeline with news they are in talks with a potential new agent.

Discussions are at an early stage but there are hopes the development could save the service.

Anstruther Community Council members met with local councillor Fiona Corps, Sean Dillon and Alycia Hayes, as well as Willie Rennie MSP to discuss the closure fears.

And they have written to the Post Office for assurances.

‘Imperative Anstruther Post Office remains open’

Community council secretary Daryl Wilson previously said Anstruther Post Office is well used by many businesses who work in cash.

Referring to the closure threat, she said: “It’s going to be horrific.”

Daryl Wilson said closing Anstruther Post Office would be horrific. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

While, members have now “wholeheartedly welcomed” the discussions, they want confirmation there will be no closure.

The letter from community council chairman Andy Peddie said: “Anstruther has the largest population base of the East Neuk and has a significant number of customers and businesses using this branch daily.

“With the loss of all banks across the town, it is imperative the services offered by Anstruther Post Office remain open and accessible for all ages of our rural community.

“Together we seek assurances from Post Office Ltd that our community will not be adversely affected by the retirement of our postmistress.”

Post Office: ‘Working hard to maintain service’

Eight other post offices have closed in Fife over the last year.

They are St Andrews Tom Morris Drive, Newport, Ladybank, Balmullo, East Wemyss, Thornton, Burntisland and Wormit.

Leuchars will become the ninth when it shuts at the end of June.

The Post Office has conceded it faces a particular challenge in Fife.

But a spokesperson confirmed talks are ongoing over the Anstruther situation.

They said: “The postmaster for Anstruther wishes to retire at the current location at the end of July. The vacancy has been advertised.

“We are in talks with an interested retailer. Talks are at an early stage.

“We know how important a post office is to a community and we are working hard to maintain service.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
