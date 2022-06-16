Fife community welcomes lifeline post office talks amid fears closure would be ‘horrific’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of a Fife community alarmed at the potential closure of their local post office have been given a glimmer of hope.

The postmistress at Anstruther Post Office retires on July 28.

And locals fear the branch closure would be “horrific” for the East Neuk village, where the last bank shut almost two years ago.

The nearest main post office allowing traders access to business banking is in St Andrews, meaning a 19-mile round trip.

However, Post Office bosses have thrown a possible lifeline with news they are in talks with a potential new agent.

Discussions are at an early stage but there are hopes the development could save the service.

Anstruther Community Council members met with local councillor Fiona Corps, Sean Dillon and Alycia Hayes, as well as Willie Rennie MSP to discuss the closure fears.

And they have written to the Post Office for assurances.

‘Imperative Anstruther Post Office remains open’

Community council secretary Daryl Wilson previously said Anstruther Post Office is well used by many businesses who work in cash.

Referring to the closure threat, she said: “It’s going to be horrific.”

While, members have now “wholeheartedly welcomed” the discussions, they want confirmation there will be no closure.

The letter from community council chairman Andy Peddie said: “Anstruther has the largest population base of the East Neuk and has a significant number of customers and businesses using this branch daily.

“With the loss of all banks across the town, it is imperative the services offered by Anstruther Post Office remain open and accessible for all ages of our rural community.

“Together we seek assurances from Post Office Ltd that our community will not be adversely affected by the retirement of our postmistress.”

Post Office: ‘Working hard to maintain service’

Eight other post offices have closed in Fife over the last year.

They are St Andrews Tom Morris Drive, Newport, Ladybank, Balmullo, East Wemyss, Thornton, Burntisland and Wormit.

Leuchars will become the ninth when it shuts at the end of June.

The Post Office has conceded it faces a particular challenge in Fife.

But a spokesperson confirmed talks are ongoing over the Anstruther situation.

They said: “The postmaster for Anstruther wishes to retire at the current location at the end of July. The vacancy has been advertised.

“We are in talks with an interested retailer. Talks are at an early stage.

“We know how important a post office is to a community and we are working hard to maintain service.”