St Andrews music festival ready to attract more than 2,000 students

One of the UK’s most popular student music festivals is returning to St Andrews next month.

Starfields hopes to attract more than 2,000 people when it kicks off at St Salvator’s Quad on September 10.

Students from across the UK traditionally gather to celebrate the beginning of St Andrews University’s academic year.

And previous events have been headlined by international music acts such as Norwegian DJ Matoma, Californian trio Cheat Codes and songwriter and DJ Jax Jones.

Last year’s festival was spread over three days to comply with Covid restrictions on numbers.

However, this year it reverts to a one-day event.

All early bird tickets sold out in under a minute and regular tickets are on sale now.

Student Serena Sabet, one of the organisers, said: “It’s a massive one-day festival in St Andrews and it’s definitely one of the town’s biggest events.

“Everyone is super excited.

“Now that there are no Covid restrictions everybody is ready to let loose and have some fun.”

St Andrews music festival raising money for charity

Serena said the event’s huge popularity showed they had claimed a niche in the student and music markets.

The festival is the brainchild of the committee behind the annual St Andrews Charity Fashion Show.

The charitable organisation has raised more than £600,000 for various good causes over the past 30 years.

And the Starfield festival will raise even more funds for this year’s charity partner, Genetic Alliance UK.

It supports people in the UK with rare and undiagnosed genetic conditions.

The September 10 event runs from 4.30pm to 10.30pm on the Lower College Lawn.

Tickets cost £56 and are available here.