St Andrews music festival ready to attract more than 2,000 students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews music festival ready to attract more than 2,000 students

By Claire Warrender
August 24 2022, 11.19am Updated: August 24 2022, 12.47pm
A previous Starfields event.
A previous Starfields event. Picture supplied by Starfields Music Festival.

One of the UK’s most popular student music festivals is returning to St Andrews next month.

Starfields hopes to attract more than 2,000 people when it kicks off at St Salvator’s Quad on September 10.

Students from across the UK traditionally gather to celebrate the beginning of St Andrews University’s academic year.

A previous event was a huge hit.
A previous event was a huge hit.

And previous events have been headlined by international music acts such as Norwegian DJ Matoma, Californian trio Cheat Codes and songwriter and DJ Jax Jones.

Last year’s festival was spread over three days to comply with Covid restrictions on numbers.

However, this year it reverts to a one-day event.

The 2021 music festival.
The 2021 music festival.

All early bird tickets sold out in under a minute and regular tickets are on sale now.

Student Serena Sabet, one of the organisers, said: “It’s a massive one-day festival in St Andrews and it’s definitely one of the town’s biggest events.

“Everyone is super excited.

“Now that there are no Covid restrictions everybody is ready to let loose and have some fun.”

St Andrews music festival raising money for charity

Serena said the event’s huge popularity showed they had claimed a niche in the student and music markets.

The festival is the brainchild of the committee behind the annual St Andrews Charity Fashion Show.

The charitable organisation has raised more than £600,000 for various good causes over the past 30 years.

And the Starfield festival will raise even more funds for this year’s charity partner, Genetic Alliance UK.

It supports people in the UK with rare and undiagnosed genetic conditions.

The September 10 event runs from 4.30pm to 10.30pm on the Lower College Lawn.

Tickets cost £56 and are available here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Liam Russell.
Fife sex fiend jailed for 'following' teen girls around Asda in Glenrothes
Rab Wardell and Katie Archibald pictured in 2020.
Rab Wardell's partner Katie Archibald reveals she tried to save Dunfermline cyclist's life
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Facebook logo
Fife brute banned girlfriend from using Facebook and threatened to shoot her dad
Dr Linda Morris posted information from a man's medical records on his Facebook page.
Fife sexual health doctor posted content from man's medical records on Facebook
2
Rab Wardell.
Fife mountain biker dies days after winning Scottish championship title
James Mcgill, 10.
Fife mum's bid to trace mystery good Samaritan who paid for son's shopping
0
Virginia Westwater.
Obituary: Virginia Westwater managed Post Office branches across Fife
0
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
The car burnt out in a Rosyth garden.
Watch car burst into flames after crashing into Rosyth house
1

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin is at the centre of a media storm after a leaked video showed her dancing with friends. Roni Rekomaa/Shutterstock.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Post Thumbnail
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0