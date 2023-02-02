Future of several Fife events secured after council’s playpark compromise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of several Fife events held at Lochore Meadows Country Park has been secured after a council compromise on plans for a playpark.

It was feared events such as Rockore Music Festival and the annual gala could be in doubt when proposals emerged to use the park’s events space for the new play facility.

But the local authority has now moved the location of the proposed playpark to an area between the existing play facility and the events area – allowing Rockore and other events to continue in the same location.

Edward Easson, chairman of the Benarty Events Group – which organises Rockore – says the move is a “step in the right direction”.

‘Relief’ over revised Lochore playpark plans

He said: “This will come as a relief to the local community and common sense is the winner here.

“Had an alternative location not been found for the new playpark, Rockore in its present state would have been impossible to host.

“The annual gala attracts 10-12,000 visitors from across Fife while the music festival, now in its fifth year, attracts over 4,000 paying customers.

“In addition, the pipe band event is now recognised by the Scottish Pipe Band Association as an important competition within its calendar.

“None of these would be possible without the existing events area at Lochore Meadows.”

Fife Council had initially planned to have the £800,000 overhaul of play equipment at the park completed last spring.

‘We can deliver the playpark people deserve’

But the project ran into difficultly due to spiralling costs and the lack of a suitable contractor to install the new play area.

Revised plans were then revealed in November for the events space in the park.

However, a public consultation on those latest plans highlighted significant concerns about the loss of that space.

Councillor Alex Campbell, convener of the Cowdenbeath Area Committee, said: “I’m hugely appreciative that so many people made the time to share their thoughts, not only on the proposals but their wider experiences and ideas for the park.

“This will go a long way towards informing a new development plan for Lochore Meadows.

“But perhaps most importantly, it means that we can now get on and deliver the new playpark that visiting children and young people deserve.

Revised designs expected in coming months

“Situating the new playpark between the events space and existing playpark is a reasonable compromise and I’d like to stress that the team is committed to working with the community and local groups to support the delivery of events.”

Revised designs for the new playpark are expected to be shared with the local community in the coming months.

This year’s Rockore Music Festival takes place in August.