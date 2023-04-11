Fife model railway enthusiasts to stage exhibition in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Model railway experts from Fife and the east of Scotland are to stage a major exhibition in Edinburgh this weekend.

It has been organised by Pentland Model Railway Group and will feature detailed layouts created by several Cupar members.

In addition, Scoonie hobbies of Kirkcaldy, Cupar model enthusiast Billy Thomson and Shedring, a Kinross model outlet will have stalls at the exhibition. As well as selling diecast models, Shedring, a family-run business, creates its own 3-D printed models.

It is PMRG’s first exhibition, taking place over the weekend of April 15 and 16 in St Mary’s church hall in the grounds of Dalmahoy hotel. The club hopes it will become an annual event.

Cupar and District Model Railway Club secretary Ryan Gray will be displaying a layout called Wenstead, based on a branch line terminus in the west of England. It measures nine feet by two feet and will be transported to Edinburgh by car.

A second layout created by Cupar club member Chris Parsons during lockdown represents a generic rail service factory.

He used materials he found around the house and built it into a three feet by one foot rifle case.

Also on display will be a model of part of the railway network in the old East Germany and one of routes through Canada.

A spokesperson for PMRG said: “The ladies of St Mary’s church are running a cafe at the show with all the proceeds going to the church.

“We also decided to hold a charity raffle at the show and we have chosen to do it for Forth One’s Cash for Kids appeal. We contacted businesses and attractions mainly within the Lothians and have had a fantastic response.

“Prizes include an overnight stay at Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club and Scoonie Hobbies has also donated a train set.”