Three days of fun planned as Cupar prepares to celebrate its own ‘Big Weekend’

A whole weekend of entertainment is planned, including a funfair, food showcase and a big concert.

By Claire Warrender
Cupar Big Weekend celebrations
Fun in Cupar during last year's platinum jubilee celebrations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCThomson.

Three days of fun have been lined up for Cupar as the town celebrates a “big weekend”.

Forty organisations have come together to create a line-up of children’s activities, live music, local food and heritage.

And even more excitement is promised with the arrival of a funfair in Haugh Park.

Cupar Big Weekend includes a funfair..
Cupar Big Weekend includes a funfair in Haugh Park. Picture Steve MacDougall/DCThomson

The event from September 15 to 17 builds on the success of community celebrations in 2021 and 2022.

And organisers expect thousands of people to descend on the town to enjoy the spectacle.

Raymond Young, chairman of Cupar Forum which has co-ordinated the planning, said the third weekend in September had become a must in Cupar’s calendar.

And he added: “This is a big weekend and we have a number of events that very much do that claim justice.”

A timetable of entertainment has already been produced, with more still to be added.

Cupar Big Weekend Friday events

The extravaganza kicks off on the Friday with a food and drink showcase at the Corn Exchange.

Delivered by the Royal Highland Education Trust, it will promote food and drink trails to highlight more than 40 businesses across the town.

And the funfair also opens on the Friday, running from 5pm until 8.30pm.

Saturday events include ceilidh

Local organisations will throw open their doors on Saturday September 15.

They include churches. the YMCA/YWCA, Cupar Youth Cafe. Lodge No 19 and Castlehill Community Association.

Between them, they will showcase the work of Cupar Model Railway Club, Cupar Camera Club, Cupar Craftmates, the art club and the amateur musical association.

Cupar and District Model Railway is taking part in the big weekend.
Cupar and District Model Railway. Image: Ryan Gray

The funfair is on again from 1pm, and there will be a ceilidh in the park from 2-5pm.

Meanwhile, local heritage celebrations take place at the Market Cross, with readings, songs, proclamations and Cupar and District Pipe Band.

Family history and genealogy will be the subject of a history fair at the Corn Exchange.

And a music marathon at St James Church includes solo singers, choirs, musicians and more.

Think big for Sunday events

Music and cycling are to the fore on the Sunday with a trio of “big” events.

The Big Cycle starts at 10am, offering a free, family-friendly jaunt around Cupar.

It is followed by The Big Praise, a coming together of Cupar’s churches for songs and food.

And The Big Concert, showcasing local musical talent, will provide a rousing finale to the weekend.

Further details on Cupar’s Big Weekend can be found here.

