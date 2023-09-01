Tom Duncan: Retired St Andrews University lecturer and church organist dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Duncan: Retired St Andrews University lecturer and church organist dies

By Chris Ferguson
Professor Tom Duncan taught at St Andrews University for half a century and was heavily involved in the musical life of the town.

Tom Duncan, a “legend and landmark” of St Andrews University for more than half a century, has died aged 86.

A former head of the medieval section of the School of English, Tom also made a lasting contribution to the musical life of the town, and served as organist at Holy Trinity Church for upwards of 50 years.

Tom and his companion, Professor Karla Pollman, were known as generous hosts to undergraduates at their home over many years.

He was born in Saltcoats and educated at Ardrossan Academy. He received his MA in English from the University of Glasgow and his BLitt from Oxford, after which he spent a year teaching at the University of Manchester before taking up his post in St Andrews.

Tribute

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said: “He was both a legend and a landmark in St Andrews, lecturing in English for 40 years, and continuing to teach as an honorary professor long after formal retirement in 2003.”

His expertise lay in medieval literature and his long-term project was a scholarly edition of the Middle English Mirror, an impressive collection of 14th century English prose sermons.

His editions of medieval lyric poetry have become standard reference works for students and scholars.

Musical legacy

Tom will also be remembered for the lasting contribution he made to the town’s musical life through his founding and leadership of choirs, building of church organs, and co-founding of the Friends of Holy Trinity Church and establishment of choral scholarships there.

As founder and musical director of the St Andrews Chorus, a choir uniting town and gown, he conducted major choral works which he performed with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra as part of its concert season for several years.

Tom is survived by Karla, his daughters, Julie and Hazel, and five grandchildren.
There will be a public memorial service in Holy Trinity Church at 2pm on November 4 to which all are welcome.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

