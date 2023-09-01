Tom Duncan: Retired St Andrews University lecturer and church organist dies

Tom Duncan, a “legend and landmark” of St Andrews University for more than half a century, has died aged 86.

A former head of the medieval section of the School of English, Tom also made a lasting contribution to the musical life of the town, and served as organist at Holy Trinity Church for upwards of 50 years.

Tom and his companion, Professor Karla Pollman, were known as generous hosts to undergraduates at their home over many years.

He was born in Saltcoats and educated at Ardrossan Academy. He received his MA in English from the University of Glasgow and his BLitt from Oxford, after which he spent a year teaching at the University of Manchester before taking up his post in St Andrews.

Tribute

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said: “He was both a legend and a landmark in St Andrews, lecturing in English for 40 years, and continuing to teach as an honorary professor long after formal retirement in 2003.”

His expertise lay in medieval literature and his long-term project was a scholarly edition of the Middle English Mirror, an impressive collection of 14th century English prose sermons.

His editions of medieval lyric poetry have become standard reference works for students and scholars.

Musical legacy

Tom will also be remembered for the lasting contribution he made to the town’s musical life through his founding and leadership of choirs, building of church organs, and co-founding of the Friends of Holy Trinity Church and establishment of choral scholarships there.

As founder and musical director of the St Andrews Chorus, a choir uniting town and gown, he conducted major choral works which he performed with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra as part of its concert season for several years.

Tom is survived by Karla, his daughters, Julie and Hazel, and five grandchildren.

There will be a public memorial service in Holy Trinity Church at 2pm on November 4 to which all are welcome.

You can read the family’s announcement here.