Dog in ‘extremely poor condition’ found abandoned in Fife

The animal was tied up outside a pet hotel in Oakley near Dunfermline.

By Andrew Robson
The Lhasa Apso type dog was found 'emaciated'. Image: Scottish SPCA

An abandoned dog has been found in an “extremely poor condition” in Fife.

The male Lhasa Apso-type dog was discovered by a member of the public tied up outside a pet hotel in Oakley near Dunfermline on Wednesday

The dog was first taken to a vet and is now recovering at the charity’s rescue and rehoming centre while an investigation takes place.

Robyn Gray, Scottish SPCA inspector, said: “The dog is a grey and white adult male Lhasa Apso type dog.

Abandoned Fife dog ’emaciated’

“He is in extremely poor condition and emaciated.

“We took him to be checked over at a veterinary practice because of his very thin condition and matted fur.

“The dog is now in the care of one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres.

“If anyone recognises this dog, or has any information about his circumstances, they should call our confidential animal helpline.

Inspector Gray added: “If anyone is concerned about an animal, please do not hesitate to get in touch on 03000 999 999.”

