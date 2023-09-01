Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman ‘explicitly’ said no

A sex attacker who ignored a woman’s pleas not to have sex and raped her after a massage has been jailed for more than four years.

Christian Dare told the woman he was “trying to be a bit kinky” after attacking her at her home in Dunfermline.

The 27-year-old had asked Dare for a shoulder massage and she warned him off as his hands went down her back.

She said: “He told me that this was going to lead to sex. I said ‘no, I don’t want to have sex’.”

The woman told a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh as Dare forced himself on her, he spanked her and she was scared and shocked.

She said he apologised afterwards.

Dare said he had apologised but was “horny”.

He told her he was “trying to be a bit kinky” and said “I just wanted to dominate you”.

Dare, of Birdele Close, Bristol, had denied the January 25 2020 rape but was found guilty by a majority verdict.

Jurors deleted parts of the charge alleging he put an arm around the woman’s neck and compressed it and repeatedly struck her on the body.

Sentencing

At the High Court in Livingston on Friday, judge Susan Craig imposed a prison sentence of four years and three months and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

She said: “It was clear from the evidence that she had explicitly told you that she did not want to have intercourse with you, and why, but you ignored that and went on to rape her.

“It was also clear from your evidence at trial that you knew she had said no, but you had sex with her nonetheless.

“I have read the victim impact statement which describes your offending as having had a profound emotional and psychological impact on your victim.”

She went on: “Neither at trial nor in the criminal justice social work report do you acknowledge or accept your guilt; that makes it difficult to assess your level of risk.

“However in selecting sentence I have had regard to the lack of any previous convictions and that there does not appear to be broader background of domestic or sexual offending.”

She said the sentence had been informed by Dare’s age and otherwise pro-social life and the fact his prison sentence will be particularly difficult as he has no connections to Scotland.

