Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman ‘explicitly’ said no

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Rapist jailed for attack in Dunfermline after woman ‘explicitly’ said no

The high court heard that Christian Dare - who ignored his victim's pleas and raped her - remains unrepentant.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.
Dare was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston.

A sex attacker who ignored a woman’s pleas not to have sex and raped her after a massage has been jailed for more than four years.

Christian Dare told the woman he was “trying to be a bit kinky” after attacking her at her home in Dunfermline.

The 27-year-old had asked Dare for a shoulder massage and she warned him off as his hands went down her back.

She said: “He told me that this was going to lead to sex. I said ‘no, I don’t want to have sex’.”

The woman told a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh as Dare forced himself on her, he spanked her and she was scared and shocked.

She said he apologised afterwards.

Dare said he had apologised but was “horny”.

He told her he was “trying to be a bit kinky” and said “I just wanted to dominate you”.

Dare, of Birdele Close, Bristol, had denied the January 25 2020 rape but was found guilty by a majority verdict.

Jurors deleted parts of the charge alleging he put an arm around the woman’s neck and compressed it and repeatedly struck her on the body.

Sentencing

At the High Court in Livingston on Friday, judge Susan Craig imposed a prison sentence of four years and three months and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

She said: “It was clear from the evidence that she had explicitly told you that she did not want to have intercourse with you, and why, but you ignored that and went on to rape her.

“It was also clear from your evidence at trial that you knew she had said no, but you had sex with her nonetheless.

“I have read the victim impact statement which describes your offending as having had a profound emotional and psychological impact on your victim.”

She went on: “Neither at trial nor in the criminal justice social work report do you acknowledge or accept your guilt; that makes it difficult to assess your level of risk.

“However in selecting sentence I have had regard to the lack of any previous convictions and that there does not appear to be broader background of domestic or sexual offending.”

She said the sentence had been informed by Dare’s age and otherwise pro-social life and the fact his prison sentence will be particularly difficult as he has no connections to Scotland.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jason Ward drove while unfit.
Airborne cocaine driver left 'path of destruction' in Fife street
Robert Campbell.
Armed robbery lookout gets 'fresh start' chance after shoplifting spree in Angus
Dylan Scott.
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell poured bleach on partner and threatened to set fire to her
Ross Armour was responsible for the dog when it attacked.
Woman bitten by Alsatian which jumped Fife garden fence 
Ryan Byrne eventually confessed to police.
'I attacked a young girl': Ex-soldier was let go twice by police probing Dundee…
The Bill would create a new offence which could see dog thieves jailed (Steve Parsons/PA)
New dog theft law backed in consultation
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dundee rapist jailed
The Sheku Bayoh inquiry has taken evidence from former Fife police chief Garry McEwan.
Retired Fife police chief tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry racism can 'manifest itself' in Police…
Craig Hamilton.
Rosyth paedophile jailed for second court order breach
Kai Fekkes. Image: Facebook.
Weapons-obsessed Dundee man jailed for fake firearm stunt