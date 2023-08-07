Fife rapist told victim he was ‘trying to be a bit kinky’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Fife rapist told victim he was ‘trying to be a bit kinky’

Christian Dare was told by the woman she did not want sex but he raped her.

By Dave Finlay
Dare was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A sex attacker who told the woman he raped he was “trying to be a bit kinky” has been jailed.

Christian Dare carried out the sex attack on the victim at her home in Dunfermline after she asked him for a massage for a shoulder injury.

The 27-year-old woman said Dare started to apply pressure to her shoulder as she lay face down on a bed but then began to massage further down her back.

She said: “He told me that this was going to lead to sex. I said ‘no, I don’t want to have sex’.”

The woman said he began having sex with her and claimed that during it, he spanked her.

She told the High Court in Edinburgh she felt scared and afterwards was in a state of shock.

She said: “I went in the shower.

“He showered afterwards and apologised for what he has done.

“He said he was sorry for what happened before.

“I understood he was apologising for the sex at that point.”

The woman later decided to report it to the police and told the court she thought “if I could report it that might stop it happening again”.

Messages from attacker

During messages between them she told Dare: “I said twice I didn’t want to have sex.”

Dare said he had apologised but was “horny”.

He told her he was “trying to be a bit kinky” and said “I just wanted to dominate you”.

First offender Dare, 27, of Birdele Close, Bristol, had denied raping the woman on January 25 2020 at the house in Dunfermline but was found guilty by a majority verdict of the jury.

Jurors deleted parts of the charge that alleged he put an arm around the woman’s neck and compressed it and repeatedly struck her on the body during the assault.

Judge Susan Craig called for a background report to be prepared ahead of sentencing and remanded him in custody.

The judge told him: “This will inevitably result in a custodial sentence.”

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

