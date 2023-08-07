Fife rapist told victim he was ‘trying to be a bit kinky’

A sex attacker who told the woman he raped he was “trying to be a bit kinky” has been jailed.

Christian Dare carried out the sex attack on the victim at her home in Dunfermline after she asked him for a massage for a shoulder injury.

The 27-year-old woman said Dare started to apply pressure to her shoulder as she lay face down on a bed but then began to massage further down her back.

She said: “He told me that this was going to lead to sex. I said ‘no, I don’t want to have sex’.”

The woman said he began having sex with her and claimed that during it, he spanked her.

She told the High Court in Edinburgh she felt scared and afterwards was in a state of shock.

She said: “I went in the shower.

“He showered afterwards and apologised for what he has done.

“He said he was sorry for what happened before.

“I understood he was apologising for the sex at that point.”

The woman later decided to report it to the police and told the court she thought “if I could report it that might stop it happening again”.

Messages from attacker

During messages between them she told Dare: “I said twice I didn’t want to have sex.”

Dare said he had apologised but was “horny”.

He told her he was “trying to be a bit kinky” and said “I just wanted to dominate you”.

First offender Dare, 27, of Birdele Close, Bristol, had denied raping the woman on January 25 2020 at the house in Dunfermline but was found guilty by a majority verdict of the jury.

Jurors deleted parts of the charge that alleged he put an arm around the woman’s neck and compressed it and repeatedly struck her on the body during the assault.

Judge Susan Craig called for a background report to be prepared ahead of sentencing and remanded him in custody.

The judge told him: “This will inevitably result in a custodial sentence.”

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

