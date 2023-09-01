Football Dunfermline set to bring in Owen Moffat on loan The 21-year-old become James McPake's seventh summer signing. By Craig Cairns September 1 2023, 1.56pm Share Dunfermline set to bring in Owen Moffat on loan Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4690897/dunfermline-fc-set-to-bring-in-owen-moffat-on-loan/ Copy Link Dunfermline are set to loan Blackpool striker - and former Celtic youth - Owen Moffat. Image: SNS. Dunfermline are closing in on making striker Owen Moffat their seventh summer signing. The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Celtic before a move to Blackpool last year. Moffat is yet to make a first-team appearance for the English League One side. Dunfermline manager James McPake is looking to bolster his attack with Owen Moffat. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC. The striker made three appearances from the bench for the Celtic first team during the 2021/22 season. Dunfermline are also interested in bringing in 26-year-old striker Alex Jakubiak after the striker left Dundee at the end of last season. Courier Sport understands the paperwork is being put together ahead of a loan move.