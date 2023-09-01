Dunfermline set to bring in Owen Moffat on loan

Dunfermline are closing in on making striker Owen Moffat their seventh summer signing.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Celtic before a move to Blackpool last year.

Moffat is yet to make a first-team appearance for the English League One side.

The striker made three appearances from the bench for the Celtic first team during the 2021/22 season.

Dunfermline are also interested in bringing in 26-year-old striker Alex Jakubiak after the striker left Dundee at the end of last season.

Courier Sport understands the paperwork is being put together ahead of a loan move.