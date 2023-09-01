Picturesque Angus home with burn running through garden on market for £470k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Picturesque Angus home with burn running through garden on market for £470k

Burnbank in Newtyle was built back in 1850.

By Chloe Burrell
Picturesque Burnbank in Newtyle
Picturesque Burnbank in Newtyle, Angus. Image: Savills

A picturesque Angus home with a burn running through its garden has gone on the market.

Burnbank in Newtyle dates from 1850, when it was used as the factor’s house for Kinpurnie Castle near to Blairgowrie.

It was extended in 1990 and has undergone a further refurbishment in the last three years to make it a “comfortable” home.

It is now up for sale for nearly half-a-million pounds.

The front entrance leads to the oldest section of the property where there are two sitting rooms: a formal room with an open fire and a cosier TV room.

Formal drawing room at Burnbank, Newtyle.
The main sitting room. Image: Savills
Sitting room in Burnbank, Newtyle.
A cosier sitting room. Image: Savills

Each room has south-facing windows that overlook the back garden.

In the more recently developed section of the house, a large sitting and dining room with another fireplace allows for entertaining.

This is next to the kitchen, which has an Aga cooker at the heart of it.

The kitchen opens into a conservatory, which looks out to the garden and also provides a second bright dining area.

Beside the kitchen is a utility room, pantry and store room as well as a toilet.

There is a separate study next to the main building, which features a covered entrance.

Sitting/dining room in Burnbank, Newtyle.
There is a large sitting/dining room perfect for entertaining. Image: Savills
Sitting/dining room in Burnbank, Newtyle.
There is plenty of space for dining. Image: Savills
Kitchen in Burnbank, Newtyle.
The kitchen boasts an Aga cooker. Image: Savills
The bright conservatory area. Image: Savills
Separate study in Burnbank/Newtyle.
The property features a separate study. Image Savills

The first floor features a “fabulous” main bedroom with south-facing windows overlooking the garden.

It also has a dressing room and a private en-suite bathroom.

A separate bathroom on the split landing serves two double bedrooms on the second landing – where there is a further double bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Main bedroom in Burnbank, Newtyle.
The main bedroom has a dressing room as well as a private en-suite. Image: Savills
Double bedroom in Burnbank, Newtyle.
One of the double bedrooms at the property. Image: Savills
Double bedroom in Burnbank, Newtyle.
Two of the double bedrooms are served by a large bathroom. Image: Savills
Double bedroom in Burnbank, Newtyle.
Another double bedroom which has an en-suite. Image: Savills
The property dates from 1850. Image: Savills
Front garden of Burnbank, Newtyle.
The Newtyle Burn runs through the property. Image: Savills
Back garden at Burnbank, Newtyle.
The house is surrounded by green space. Image: Savills

A key selling point of the house is the garden, where there is a weeping willow overhanging the burn – which runs on the northern boundary of the property and beneath a small bridge.

A parking area serves vehicles at the top of the driveway, with the potential to build a garage, subject to permission.

The house is being marketed by agent Savills.

Elsewhere in Angus, new homes have gone on the market in the grounds of the former Strathmartine Hospital.

