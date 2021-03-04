Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forfar Rotary Club has received dozens of computers after appealing for devices to put in the hands of local schoolchildren.

The club is asking local businesses and individuals to donate unused or surplus laptops and tablets.

These will then be refurbished and given to local primary schools for youngsters who may not have access to equipment.

Club president Colin Muir said: “We have been amazed by the speedy uptake and received around 25 items to be checked and refurbished.

“They will then be sent out to the schools as soon as possible.”

Local business Computerden is carrying out the clean-up and refurbishment of the donated kit.

Mr Muir added: “We have no form date in mind for how long the project will run, but envisage reviewing progress at the end of the school year.

“We hope people will keep spreading the work to let us get home learning available for as many pupils as possible.”

Salvation Army support

The campaign also received a boost from the Salvation Army after it decided to donate ten new Chromebooks to the club.

These were delivered to Strathmore Primary School by Major Jim McCluskey, the Salvation Army’s community chaplain in Forfar who is also the Rotary Club’s youth convener.

The club also presented a £500 cheque to the school for pupil welfare and almost £600 to Strathmore’s parent council for the purchase of another two laptops for the primary.

Fiona Smith of Strathmore Parent Council said: “The help and support we have collectively between the parent council, school and Rotary is fantastic.”

Anyone with unused equipment can contact the club through its website at www.forfarrotary.org.uk