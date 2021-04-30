A932 Forfar to Arbroath road closed due to an accident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services have closed a road just outside Forfar after a car collided with a telegraph pole.

The road at the scene of the accident near to Balgavies Loch is closed while emergency services are in attendance.

The accident happened at around 6.30am today on the A932 on the Forfar to Arbroath road.

According to one eyewitness the pole was completely knocked over and lying across the road which remains closed to traffic.

It is not know at this stage if anyone was injured in the collision.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland would like to advise motorists that the A932 between Newmill of Balgavies and the junction of Burnside is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.”