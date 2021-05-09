Locals in Angus looking to tackle loneliness with a little inspiration from Scandinavia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ambitious proposals to have a trishaw bike roaming the streets of Monifieth in a bid to tackle loneliness have stepped up a gear this week.

Monifieth Befrienders have approached Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS) to be a part of the scheme which has already been rolled out in other areas, with great success.

The concept was originally developed in Denmark, with volunteers taking older members of the community out in the adapted trishaws which can hold two passengers.

‘There has been a terrific response’

Both organisations (Monifieth Befrienders and CWAS) agreed this was the “perfect time” to turn the proposals into a reality as lockdown measures were easing.

Pauline Cameron, School co-ordinator at Monifieth Befrienders said there had been a “terrific response” to the demonstration.

“Ideally we would like to have this out tomorrow if we could,” she said.

“I was at a befrienders conference and another befriender was telling me about the success of the trishaws in other parts of Scotland.

“It has really helped to get older members of the community out and about and I thought that it would be great to have one in Monifieth.

“There has been a terrific response to the trishaw being here and we hope volunteers would assist to take older members of the community out.

“One route we’ve earmarked is the costal path between Monifieth and Broughty Ferry that people could be taken on.”

To make this adapted trishaw a reality in the town a minimum of £8,300 will be needed but Monifieth Befrienders are hoping a fund of £10,000 could be achieved.

Pauline added: “We are hoping the community will get behind this. We’ve already had some donations after the demonstration.

“If anyone would like to help in fundraising to make this feasible they need to get in touch with CWA Scotland.

“The target is £8,300 but we are looking for some additional funds to cover the costs of extra blankets and other materials.”

‘All rides will be free of charge’

CWAS chief executive, Christine Bell, added: “We will be a part of the process to help raise funds for a trishaw to be in Monifieth.

“We started off with just two trishaws in Scotland and now we have 91. The reaction from the local community in Angus has been phenomenal.

“All rides will be free of charge and those looking to volunteer will be given the relevant training.

“Having something like the trishaw could be a huge asset, especially as we are coming out of the lockdown restrictions.

“We just had two of these unveiled in Carnoustie prior to Covid-19 and they were just getting a taste for it and they are desperately keen to get it back up and running.”

Those looking to help raise funds can get in contact by emailing: info@cyclingwithoutage.scot