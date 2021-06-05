Trespasser on the line triggers emergency response at Arbroath train station

An emergency response was triggered at Arbroath train station on Saturday after a trespasser got onto the track.

Police, ambulance and two fire crews were scrambled shortly after 4pm following reports that an individual had accessed the the Arbroath to Dundee line close to the busy station.

All services were stopped for a time as police attended the scene, with fire crews from nearby Arbroath station, as well as from Kingsway station in Dundee called in to assist.

A number of services were disrupted including services between Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow Queen Street as well as between Arbroath, Dundee and Edinburgh.

However all lines were reopened at around 6.30pm though some services had been cancelled, while others were being affected by up to 20 minutes because of the incident.

Fire crews called to assist

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received a request at 4.13pm on Saturday June 5 from Police Scotland to assist following an incident at Arbroath station.

“Two appliances from Arbroath and Dundee’s Kingsway stations were despatched to the scene to assist police officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Saturday, June 5, we received a report of a person on the rail tracks at Alexandra Place, Arbroath.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”