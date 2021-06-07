Two men wanted after motorbike stolen during Arbroath break-in

A motorbike and several other items have been stolen during a break-in at an Arbroath industrial estate.

Two businesses were targeted in Matthew Kerr Place, Kirkton Industrial Estate, Arbroath, Police Scotland said.

It is believed the incident took place sometime between midnight and 1.30am on Saturday, June 5.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Units were broken into by two men and a number of items stolen, notably including a red, black and white Honda CRF 450 motorbike reg RX10JVE, a laptop computer, SNAP diagnostic reader, Volkswagen handheld diagnostic reader, and a Milwaukee impact gun and 2 batteries.

“Other items, including a sat nav and Snap-On tools, were recovered nearby.

“The motorbike was pushed away through a nearby wooded area.”

Appeal

They added: “Officers would like to trace two men, described as both being of slim build, wearing dark tracksuits and facemasks, with one having a light square emblem on the front of his top.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0860 of 5th June.”