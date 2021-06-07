Man hospitalised and road closed following crash between Dundee and Aberdeen

The A90 southbound between Dundee and Aberdeen has been closed following a two-vehicle collision which resulted in a motorist being rushed to hospital.

Tayside Police announced said road is to be closed southbound at North Water Bridge until further notice.

#A90 southbound is currently closed at North Water Bridge due a crash involving two vehicles. Motorists are asked for find alternatives routes. Thank you for your patience. Posted by Tayside Police Division on Monday, June 7, 2021

No official diversion has been set in place and motorists have been asked to find their own alternative routes.

Police have confirmed that one of the drivers involved in the crash, a man, has been sent to hospital, however the extent of his injuries are still unknown.