The week’s regular collection of community news from around Angus.

Warddykes pupils curate Signal Tower display

Primary 6 and 7 pupils from Warddykes schools in Arbroath have been working on an exciting project at town’s Signal Tower Museum.

The youngsters have been learning about the variety of roles at the attraction, and curating a display there.

The project saw museum operator Angus Alive team up with Museums Galleries Scotland and Developing the Young Workforce to enhance the children’s understanding of working in the heritage sector.

The Warddykes pupils put together a display from Angus Alive’s archaeology collection, chosen, researched and labelled by them.

It includes bronze age axe heads, a medieval ship’s nail and a piece of cloth found at Arbroath Abbey.

Caroline Taylor of Angus Alive said: “I have been so impressed by the children’s appetite for learning and their skills in creating their own display.

“It was great to see our museum and the objects in our collection through their eyes.”

The pupils’ display runs at the Signal Tower until the end of this year.

Forfar Rotarians honoured

Forfar Rotarians Alan Cairns and Tim Hale have been honoured with a Paul Harris Fellowship in recognition of their outstanding service to the club.

Retired pharmacist Alan joined in 2009 and and was club president in 2014/15, and treasurer for three years.

He took the leading role of a new initiative as chair of the Strathmore Classic Car Tour committee, with the four events raising well over £30,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Alan is also heavily involved with hisn wife, Pat, in the Free to Live Trust, raising awareness of modern slavery and money for the establishment of a children’s home in Pune, India for the offspring of street women.

Tim joined Rotary in 2007 and became convener of the hugely successful Forfar Marafun the following year.

He served as president in 2012 and as international convenor from 2014 to 2019.

Tim is currently co-ordinating the construction of a dual-purpose mobile advertising trailer and new Santa sleigh for the club’s annual festive town tour.

His will serve a second stint as president next year.

RNLI shop summer opening

Arbroath Lifeboat Guild has resumed summer opening hours at its RNLI shop in the harbour visitor centre.

It will open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 3pm.

Covid restrictions will remain in place for as long as is necessary, but shop manager Mary Gerrard said she was delighted to be able to welcome visitors back.

“Our stock is ready to fly off the shelves – people can even get ahead of the game with RNLI Christmas cards, calendars and 2022 diaries,” said Mary.

Montrose smashes through 1921 Poppy Scotland pledge

Team Poppy Scotland in Montrose were the first in the country to sign up to the 1921 Poppy Pledge – to raise £1,921 before November 2021.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, they were within £360 of their target going into Armed Forces Day collections at the town’s Aldi and Lidl.

With the additional support of Montrose firefighters who held a car wash at Lidl, the team smashed their pledge, raising £1,114 on the day.

Team member Ally Hutchison said: “Volunteers young and old stepped forward to support our Armed Forces Day collections.

“We will continue to fundraise throughout the year.”

Classic bikers gearing up for Smokey Run tribute to clubmate Derek

Scottish Classic Motorcycle Club members will pay tribute to a leading figure in the return of a regular Angus gathering this month.

Derek Horne from Monifieth was a popular clubmate and the group’s treasurer, but passed away recently after a long battle with prostate cancer.

A collection for prostate cancer research will be taken at the first SCMC Smokey run since March 2020 when the bikers gather at their usual start point of Arbroath’s Meadowbank Inn on July 11.

In respect to Derek who was a fanatical BMW enthusiast there will be a cordoned off area for the marque.

And the stroke of midday will have a mass revving of engines and sounding of horns to honour Derek.

The event welcomes all vintage and classic motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts.

New guests on old bikes are particularly welcome.

Montrose Fairtrade

Montrose Fair Trade Action Group is celebrating a return to local events after a Covid-enforced break.

The Montrose Market on Saturday July 3 from 9 am until 1 pm provided their first outing since the pandemic.

Products they sell include bamboo socks, jute bags and Fairtrade chocolate.

The group hopes to promote its work at regular events during the year.

