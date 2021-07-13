Screwfix planning 12-job move into Forfar

Building trade supplier Screwfix is lining up a move to Forfar.

The company has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for premises on Queenswell Road, currently occupied by a carpet showroom.

Screwfix say they hope to create 12 jobs at the site.

A change of use application from Class 1 (shops) to Class 6 (storage or distribution) has been made for the Carpetright building.

The main footprint and bulk of the building will remain unaltered, with principal changes being the refurbishment for Screwfix corporate branding.

Full-time posts

The company say the 12 staff will include four full-time posts.

Seven parking bays are planned and the firm suggests there will be an average of three HGV deliveries to the site in a normal working week.

Opening hours of 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sundays are proposed.

Planning agents for the company say that despite an extensive search there are no other available premises to suit their needs.

The site covers almost 2,000 square metres.

Development plan

The application states: “Screwfix Direct Ltd would make a positive contribution to the commercial and community life in the area by providing essential trade counter services to local businesses including plumbers, electricians, builders and facilities departments to large organisations.

The proposal is wholly in compliance with the provisions of the Angus local development plan.

“It is not considered the proposed use of the premises would be unacceptable in highways terms given the extant use of the premises.”

Screwfix currently has one other Angus outlet in Dens Road, Arbroath.

It also has two Dundee sites, at Mid Craigie industrial estate and Dryburgh industrial estate.

Angus councillors will consider the proposal in due course.