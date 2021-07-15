Broughty Ferry lifeboat saves stranded Monifieth teenagers calling for help

Four teenagers were rescued by the Broughty Ferry lifeboat on Thursday afternoon after being stranded on Monifieth beach.

The group became cut off by the tide on Monifieth beach in the late afternoon.

An inshore lifeboat, named Oor Lifesaver, was launched at 4:27pm to rescue a group of stranded young people.

‘Shouting for help’

The Aberdeen Coastguard requested the lifeboat launch after receiving reports of four stranded people in Monifieth.

Once on scene, the crew found four teenagers who were “in difficulty and had been shouting for help”.

One member of the group had managed to assist the other three to shore.

The crew checked over the casualties and remained on scene until officers from HM Coastguard for Angus and Dundee arrived to assess any casualties further.

‘Very dangerous’

As the inshore crew were leaving the scene, they recovered three discarded inflatable objects found in the water.

A spokesperson for the Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboat team said: “These objects have a possibility to result in further tasking, as they may have had someone aboard when they drifted out to sea.

“It is very dangerous for these to be left unattended or left in the water when there are such strong winds.”

The RNLI team recently warned against using inflatable toys out at sea after lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and Kinghorn received six callouts in one day.

HM Coastguard advise locals to check tide times and weather conditions before leaving for the day.

Individuals who find themselves in trouble can call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Daily tide times can be found here.

People can also get tidal information from their harbour master, tourist information centre, or from some seaside resorts and shops.