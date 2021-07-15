Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Tam Courts: Dundee United have ‘only scratched the surface’ with Ryan Edwards

By Calum Woodger
July 15 2021, 10.30pm
Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards.
Having a “prime” Ryan Edwards to call on for another two seasons is huge for Dundee United says head coach Tam Courts.

Edwards has penned a one-year extension to his current deal Tannadice, meaning he will remain with the club until 2023.

The Tangerines securing the big defender’s services for a little longer is news that’s been lauded by fans after the 27-year-old huge performances at centre-half last season.

It’s a feeling shared by Courts, particularly in the face of competition for his signature from clubs down south, who is certain there is more to come from the Liverpudlian.

“I was always very confident that Ryan wanted to extend his stay here,” he said.

“Naturally, I was keen for him to extend because he is a top player and there is still room for improvement – I am looking forward to working with him in the next couple of years.

“When he first came up, he had a niggling injury and a bit of a setback but he went from strength to strength as the season wore on.

“He is a huge part of what we are doing here, He is a big presence in the dressing-room, is well-liked and is huge for us on the pitch as well.

“I think he is entering his prime. There is a leader there, someone his team-mates look to on the pitch. He is such a big presence in both boxes and that was very evident last season.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“But I think we have only scratched the surface with Ryan and there is so much more to come.

“He is motivated to do well and is enjoying his football.

“We were aware of other interests in him but throughout the whole negotiations Ryan had been very clear that he wanted to extend his stay here.

“He enjoys it and has a smile on his face. I think sometimes when you get to Ryan’s age it is knowing where you are comfortable, where you are happy and how you are being asked to play.

“Thankfully, we tick all the boxes for him.”

