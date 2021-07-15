Tam Courts: Dundee United have ‘only scratched the surface’ with Ryan Edwards

Having a “prime” Ryan Edwards to call on for another two seasons is huge for Dundee United says head coach Tam Courts.

Edwards has penned a one-year extension to his current deal Tannadice, meaning he will remain with the club until 2023.

The Tangerines securing the big defender’s services for a little longer is news that’s been lauded by fans after the 27-year-old huge performances at centre-half last season.

It’s a feeling shared by Courts, particularly in the face of competition for his signature from clubs down south, who is certain there is more to come from the Liverpudlian.

“I was always very confident that Ryan wanted to extend his stay here,” he said.

“Naturally, I was keen for him to extend because he is a top player and there is still room for improvement – I am looking forward to working with him in the next couple of years.

“When he first came up, he had a niggling injury and a bit of a setback but he went from strength to strength as the season wore on.

“He is a huge part of what we are doing here, He is a big presence in the dressing-room, is well-liked and is huge for us on the pitch as well.

“I think he is entering his prime. There is a leader there, someone his team-mates look to on the pitch. He is such a big presence in both boxes and that was very evident last season.

“But I think we have only scratched the surface with Ryan and there is so much more to come.

“He is motivated to do well and is enjoying his football.

“We were aware of other interests in him but throughout the whole negotiations Ryan had been very clear that he wanted to extend his stay here.

“He enjoys it and has a smile on his face. I think sometimes when you get to Ryan’s age it is knowing where you are comfortable, where you are happy and how you are being asked to play.

“Thankfully, we tick all the boxes for him.”