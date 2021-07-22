Plea to park safely at beauty spots after ambulances blocked by weekend gridlock

Inconsiderate drivers are being asked to park responsibly after ambulances struggled to pass cars to attend emergencies at the weekend.

With the good weather set to continue, Police Scotland have issued an appeal for motorists not to abandon their cars at local beauty spots.

They have also warned drivers they could be prosecuted for poor parking.

Gridlock

It comes after vehicles were abandoned around beaches last weekend, including St Cyrus and Lunan Bay, with local roads gridlocked.

Ambulances were called to emergencies at both locations on Saturday and struggled to reach patients due to vehicles parked on verges.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We’re asking the public to park responsibly following issues at local beauty spots over the weekend.

“Due to inconsiderate parking in St Cyrus, an ambulance attending an emergency call struggled to gain access due to the number of vehicles parked along the verges.

“It was by luck that the ambulance was able to access the location.

“We want to remind drivers of the dangers caused by inconsiderate parking not only to emergency services but to other road users and pedestrians.

“Had the ambulance not managed to gain access, the drivers of the vehicles could have found themselves liable to prosecution.

“We also urge people to plan ahead and have a Plan B in case your chosen location is busy or car parks are full and there is nowhere safe to park.”

Lunan Bay

Three people had to be rescued at Lunan Bay this weekend, after the dinghy they were in was pulled out to sea.

A coastguard helicopter landed on the beach. It was carrying a paramedic who was required to tend to one of those on the dinghy who landed in the water.

As the lifeboats were returning from Lunan Bay they were called to a further incident at St Cyrus beach.

Again Scottish Ambulance Service was asked to attend.

Traffic solutions needed

Jillian McEwan, communications officer for Lunan Bay Communities Partnership, said parking problems began late morning last Saturday.

“The Angus Council car park at Lunan Bay was full from around 11am on Saturday morning.

“Motorists that could not get into the car park after this time abandoned their cars on the coastal approach road, which ended up gridlocked on every approach road to Lunan Bay within one to two miles.

“This highlighted the real need to sustainable transport solutions at Lunan Bay – park and ride facilities, coastal bus etcetera.”