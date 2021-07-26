Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Police hunt for sneak-in thief who stole electrical goods from Brechin home

By Neil Henderson
July 26 2021, 7.02pm Updated: July 26 2021, 7.03pm
Police investigating a sneak theft in Brechin have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Police investigating a sneak theft in Brechin have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a thief made off with an iPad, mobile phone and other items from house in Brechin.

Officers are investigating the sneak-in theft, which happened on the town’s Montrose Street between 1am and 1.20am on Wednesday July 21.

A ground-floor property was entered and several items stolen.

These included a Sony Experia mobile phone, a gold-coloured iPad and an Amazon Echo Dot.

Man in dark clothing ran from scene

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers would like to trace a man seen running from the scene around the relevant time.

“He is described as wearing all dark clothing and carrying a white-handled bag.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1089 of July 21.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier