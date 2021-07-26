Police hunt for sneak-in thief who stole electrical goods from Brechin home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a thief made off with an iPad, mobile phone and other items from house in Brechin.

Officers are investigating the sneak-in theft, which happened on the town’s Montrose Street between 1am and 1.20am on Wednesday July 21.

A ground-floor property was entered and several items stolen.

These included a Sony Experia mobile phone, a gold-coloured iPad and an Amazon Echo Dot.

Man in dark clothing ran from scene

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers would like to trace a man seen running from the scene around the relevant time.

“He is described as wearing all dark clothing and carrying a white-handled bag.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1089 of July 21.”