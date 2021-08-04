Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Should fines for bad parking be higher than £30?

By Peter John Meiklem
August 4 2021, 1.36pm Updated: August 4 2021, 2.45pm
Bad parking on a Dundee street
Pavement parking in Dundee.

Council bosses have complained fines are not high enough to stop bad parking.

Transport chiefs suspect parking charge notice (PCN) fines are so low some motorists consider them a “charge” rather than a deterrent.

They have also received reports of motorists seemingly content to receive multiple PCNs in one day.

Motorists currently caught breaking the rules pay the highest current possible charge – £60 dropping to £30 if paid within 14 days.

The government is considering upping the charge to one of between £40 and £60 for fines paid within the 14-day period.

The Scottish Government has ordered the first review of the charge since 2011 after introducing new council powers to clamp down on bad parking.

The Scottish Government has not increased the charge since 2001.

The consultation document states “anecdotal evidence” has suggested “in some cases motorists may in effect be treating the PCN as a “parking charge”.

Motorists are: “Writing off the cost for undertaking recreational activities or attending events.”

Transport bosses suspect some vehicle passengers contribute towards the cost rather than attempt to follow the rules.

It goes on the say other stakeholders “highlighted that the level of the charge may be insufficient to deter reoffending with some providing examples of motorists receiving multiple PCNs in a single day.”

Why are the changes being considered now?

Council parking wardens can now fine motorists for pavement parking, double-parking and parking at dropped kerbs.

The Scottish Government introduced the new powers in the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019.

Transport bosses are now consulting on the higher charges after turning down a similar request from local authority chiefs in 2011.

They are considering introducing higher and lower fines. The above offences will attract the higher rate.

The consultation document states councils are not able to use fines as a way to generate income. But only to offset their costs in enforcing the rules.

How has the Angus MSP and transport minister Graeme Dey explained the move?

Scottish Government transport minister Graeme Dey said parking has become a “contentious issue across our towns and cities.”

The Scottish Government was seeking to improve the country’s health and encourage active travel. Whilst making our streets more accessible for all, he added.

The Angus South MSP acknowledged Covid-19 schemes to encourage more people to walk and cycle may have reduced on-street options.

“An effective parking enforcement regime is critical to managing to keep Scotland moving (and parking) effectively,” he said.

