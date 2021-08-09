Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Two casualties rescued after females became ‘trapped’ at the North Esk river

By James Simpson
August 9 2021, 3.17pm Updated: August 9 2021, 7.45pm
Emergency crews have been battling to rescue two females who became trapped on the rocks near the North Esk river.

Several crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) had been deployed after the alarm was raised shortly after 2pm on Monday.

Emergency crews have closed the area off this afternoon.

A spokesman for the SFRS has confirmed two people have now been rescued and are being cared for by paramedics.

Both females are conscious SFRS have advised as Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) were deployed shortly after 4pm to assist in the rescue operation.

A Police Scotland cordon was in place near the popular Blue Door Walk in Edzell as the road into the area was closed off to the public.

Emergency services have now left the scene and have ensured the area is safe for the public.

One walker in the area said he was aware of people being on the rocks near to the river.

Bid to rescue people from rocks

He said: “The fire brigade and police are here and the road has been shut. There are people trying to get this person or people off some rocks near the river.

“It’s a back road called the Blue Door Walk and there’s a bridge, just between Angus and Aberdeenshire.

“It looks like there is a helicopter is also overhead.”

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “We were alerted at 2.08pm on Monday, August 9 to support a multi-agency response at the River North Esk near to Gannochy Bridge, Edzell.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of two persons in difficulty.

“Two female casualties were recovered and passed into the care of paramedics.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police Scotland

A spokesman for the force added: “Police were called at around 2.10pm on Monday, 9 August, 2021 following the report of a concern for two female youths near the River North Esk, Edzell.”

