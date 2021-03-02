Parents asked to report children come home smelling of smoke, after youths set six fires in Dundee in two nights

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A top cop is asking parents in Dundee to report their children to police if they come home smelling of smoke, after six fires were deliberately set over the past two nights.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called out to attend six deliberate fires across the city on Sunday February 28 and Monday March 1.

On Sunday night four fires were set in just an hour and a half, including on Derwent Avenue, Gleneagles Avenue, Ashmore Street and in woodland around Caird Park.

There were then two further deliberate fires on Monday night in Turnberry Avenue and Pitkerro Road.

Sergeant Karen Judge from Downfield police office is now asking parents to report their children if they come home in the evenings smelling of smoke or accelerant.

Despite Police Scotland sending out a warning on the “reckless and incredibly dangerous” impact of deliberately setting fires, no arrest have been made and the force says it cannot yet say whether or not the fires were set by same the individual or group.

Sergeant Judge said: “It is extremely disappointing to have to deal with incidents of this nature.

“Those involved are exposing themselves and others to huge danger, and are also wasting the time of emergency services who are needed elsewhere.

“I would ask all parents in the area to ensure you know where your children are in the evening, that they are complying with Covid-19 regulations about being out with the home, and if they are coming home smelling of smoke or accelerant than you should be notifying us.”

Meanwhile Gordon Pryde, Dundee area commander at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, asked parents to educate their children about the fatal consequences of fires.

“Deliberate fires have the potential to cause injury and even death or cause devastating damage to our environment and properties,” he said.

“They are a needless drain on emergency service resources at a difficult time.

“Last year we saw restrictions put in place on social movement and this year is no different as we continue to tackle this pandemic.

“As well as limits on how far people can travel, we also know that schools, clubs and community groups are affected or unable to open due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Our firefighters and community action teams have been and will continue to work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages.

“But as we cannot conduct school visits or engage with young people directly through clubs and groups, I would ask parents, guardians and carers to help by making sure that children and young people are aware of the risks and consequences of deliberate fire setting.

“It is vital we continue to remind people that deliberate fire setting is a crime and a criminal record can affect future life and job opportunities – a price that can be easily avoided.”

This comes after a separate incident when a car was set alight by vandals at Clatto Country Park on Saturday 27 February.

Information can be given to police by calling 101 or through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Young people can also give information through www.fearless.org