Stories wanted on ‘rich social history’ of former Dundee estate

Developers behind the new Ellengowan estate in Dundee are appealing for former residents to help fill them in on the rich social history of the old houses there.

The project, off Arbroath Road, is the brainchild of Ross Cairney, communications and media officer for Hillcrest Housing, the group behind the £20.5 million redevelopment of Ellengowan.

Ross said: “The former houses at Ellengowan are an iconic part of Dundee’s history.

“They were only meant to be around for around 20 years after being built in 1925 and it was almost 100 years later before they were finally demolished to make way for new housing.”

Ross said: “Many people have spoken to me about the houses and many Dundonians remember them.

“Even if people didn’t know they were part of Ellengowan and didn’t know that name, everyone would immediately recognise the description of ‘the wee white houses’ on Arbroath Road.

“I thought it would be a great idea to try to get people to share their memories and create a film recounting the stories of the estate’s rich social history.”

Ross also wants to produce a booklet with the stories and history of the area.

“People I have spoken to told me they loved living there, that it was like living in a village but you were still in the centre of Dundee,” he said.

“One woman said that despite having to buy a new sofa every two years because the others were ruined by the damp, she still wouldn’t have swapped it.

“I’m sure there are more stories like that out there and these are the stories I would love people to get in touch with.

“It would be great to collate them and have them not only for new residents to enjoy but also for the wider population of the city.”

Local historians are also encouraged to come forward with information about the site’s history.

“We are aware the land was originally owned by the Baxter family who gifted Baxter Park to Dundee,” Ross said.

“They had a big house on the land but it was demolished sometime around the 1950s.

“We would like to find out more about their connection with the site there if possible.”

The first phase of the development is earmarked to be completed by mid 2022, and this will comprise of 70 homes for affordable rent.

These 70 homes will be a mixture of apartments and houses.

The original houses were first built in the 1920s as temporary accommodation, but were still standing almost 100 years later.

When first announced, the proposals were highly controversial with Ellengowan residents fearing they would be left homeless.

A groundswell of opposition led to a petition and a fiery public meeting, where 60 residents spoke out against the plans.

However, despite the objections, the proposals for 130 new houses on the site were ultimately approved by Dundee City Council.

Hillcrest Housing Association, are leading the project on behalf of sister firm Northern Housing Company.

Fiona Morrison, Hillcrest deputy chief executive, said: “Ellengowan Drive boasts a fantastic heritage, from being the estate home of the Baxter family before evolving into the white terraced houses we’ve come to know so well.

“It has also become well known for the sense of community that has been enjoyed by the many families living there over the years.

“This project will seek to capture these memories and this heritage as the Ellengowan story prepares to move into a brand new chapter for the future.”