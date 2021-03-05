Dundee pub raided and five fines issued for Covid-19 rule breaches

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dundee pub was raided on Thursday night after reports of six people drinking inside.

Police swooped on GJs Bar and Diner in Mains Road at 6pm and dished out five fixed penalty notices for lockdown breaches.

It is understood the doors were locked and six people were drinking inside.

A 58-year-old man was also arrested and later charged in connection with the incident.

The current lockdown, which has been in place since Boxing Day, means all pubs should be closed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a property on Mains Road, Dundee, at around 6pm on Thursday March 4 following reports Covid-19 regulations were being breached.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with this incident and was released on an undertaking.”

It comes after the premises licence for GJs was revoked for breaches of coronavirus regulations late last year.

In November police told Dundee City Council’s licensing board a suspected lock-in was the final straw before they reported the premises to the licensing authority.

It came after they had already visited the premises 10 times over a two-week period in September, when pubs were allowed to operate under strict regulations.

At the time, punters could visit pubs only in groups of up to six people, from two households.

Staff were told to wear face coverings and all customers were asked to provide contact details in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

But police told the licensing board officers visited GJs and found staff without masks, groups of drinkers failing to maintain a two-metre distance from each other, and no Track and Trace records.

They said the landlord was continually “unable or unwilling” to follow coronavirus guidance.

The licensing board unanimously agreed to revoke both the premises licence and the landlord’s personal licence.

At the time, convener Stewart Hunter said GJs was the centre of the most severe breaches seen by the licensing board.

“This is much more serious than breaches we have dealt with previously,” he said.

“Officers from both police and licensing visited.

“I think this is a really serious case.”