Police question Coldside residents in alleged double murder investigation

Police officers have been questioning Coldside residents as part of investigations into the alleged murder of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.

A police presence has been visible in recent days around a block of flats on Main Street, near to the junction with Dens Road.

One neighbour said he was informed by officers that their presence within the tenement was in connection with the alleged murder.

Andrew Innes is accused of murdering Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter, Jellica Burke, at his home address on Troon Avenue in Ardler between February 17 and March 5.

The 50-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sherriff Court on Monday accused of using a hammer to murder the 25-year-old and killing the toddler through “unknown means”.

Neighbours living on Main Street said the police had been in their block for around a week with two officers being stationed outside one door “around the clock”.

One resident who did not wished to be named said he was surprised by the police presence.

He added: “They asked me if I could describe the people that I knew who lived here and the comings and goings over recent weeks, among other general questions.

“The police have always had two officers stationed at the flats over the last week or so that I’ve seen.

“I’m surprised by what’s going on.”

Another neighbour said he was interviewed about disturbances that had taken place around the 17th of February and the start of March.

Police Scotland confirmed the police presence in Main Street was part of “ongoing enquiries” into the murder investigation.

A visible police presence remains at the scene on Troon Avenue as officers continue to investigate.

On Wednesday afternoon windows and the ground floor of the property were covered with blue tarpaulin while the tarpaulin over the conservatory at the back of the house was secured more tightly in place.

A skip which was at the centre of forensic activity last week has been removed.

A cordon remains in place at the street, although it has been moved at one end to allow neighbours furthest from the property easier access to their homes.

More floral tributes and teddies have also been left for Bennylyn and Jellica.