Police called to Dundee’s Magdalen Green as hundreds gather for ‘St Patrick’s Day celebration’

Police were called to a large gathering at a Dundee beauty spot after hundreds of young people defied Covid restrictions.

Eyewitnesses reported that as many as 200 revellers congregated in Magdalen Green in the west end of the town on Wednesday in what is thought to be a St Patrick’s Day celebration.

Several large groups, comprising of 20 or more people, have also been spotted near to the bandstand, while scores of others were spotted drinking openly and socialising without adhering to the required social distancing regulations.

One police vehicle attended the park at around 5.45pm with officers seen advising those gathered of the current coronavirus restrictions.

One local resident who lives close to Magdalen Green said: “Police arrived at about at about 5.45pm but it was just one van.

“Two officers spoke to several groups of people, but I didn’t see anyone move on after being spoken to, so either the police didn’t say all that much or they were being ignored.

“There looked to be a BBQ smoking as well and some of them were playing a bit of football.

© DC Thomson

“I even saw someone walking a tightrope that had been tied between two trees.”

‘We thought you were supposed to be standing two metres apart?’

A couple visiting the area with their young child, who asked not to be named, questioned the legality of the gathering.

“We thought you were supposed to be standing two metres apart?” one asked.

“That clearly isn’t happening here.

“We were going to go for a walk in the park with our daughter because it’s a nice evening, but there’s no way we’re walking into that now.

“They have basically made the park their own without a thought for other people who don’t want to use it as a party place.”

Councillor: ‘It’s vital we don’t let our guard down’

West End Councillor, Richard McCready, said he was “disappointed” after witnessing the gathering for himself.

He added: “I was at the Green at around 6pm and it was very busy indeed with lots of groups across the area.

© DC Thomson

“I accept that it has been a difficult time for many who have not seen friends and been able to socialise and that there has been recent relaxation of the restrictions.

“But it’s vital we don’t let our guard down after doing so much and continue to do everything we can to stay safe as we near the end of what has been a difficult time for us all.

“One of the things we’ve all come to appreciate during the lockdown is availability of our green spaces and park areas.

“Therefore it was somewhat disappointing to see the amount of rubbish that had been left across the Green.

“We need to respect such spaces and I’ll be liaising with the relevant council services to make sure the park is cleaned up but I also urge people to dispose of their rubbish in the correct way or take it home.”

Fellow councillor, Fraser Macpherson, added: “I’m very concerned that this large gathering at Magdalene Green this afternoon as were a number of constituents who contacted me.

“I have been in touch with Police Scotland and I think it’s vitally important that people adhere to the rules about social distancing because of the very obvious health reasons at the moment.”