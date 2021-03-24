Fintry dog walker left fearing for her puppy’s life after it was attacked in park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fintry woman was left fearing for her dog’s life on Monday after it was attacked by a pair of larger dogs.

Gillian Adams said she was walking her King Charles Spaniel, Stella, in Finlathen Park on Monday morning when she was attacked by two larger dogs.

The canines, a Russian borzoi and a Clumber spaniel, attacked the smaller dog on sight, and the spaniel picked Stella up in its jaws.

Stella is recovering well after vet treatment but Gillian has been left terrified as she “thought her dog was dead”.

She said: “We were walking in the park on Monday morning, at about 10.45am, when I saw two people walking towards me, a man and a woman.

“The woman had two dogs, one muzzled and one not, on an extendable lead – not a short one, one of the really long ones.

“They came straight for Stella, pinned her down then held her.

“One was shaking her like a rabbit they had caught or something.

“I was screaming, I thought my dog was dead because she had gone limp out of shock, she wasn’t making any noise or anything.”

A man who was walking in the park attempted to help Gillian, however she claims that the dogs’ owner “tried to call the dogs back but didn’t have any real control”.

Gillian was soon able to pry Stella from the jaws of the dog before rushing her to the vet, where she received stitches and antibiotics.

She added: “My husband came down and helped me to drive her to the vet, she was bleeding a lot.

“It all happened so fast, blood was just pouring out of her.”

Luckily, Stella has been able to bounce back quickly from the attack, but Gillian is still shaken.

“Stella is actually coping quite well,” she said.

“I feel like I’m the one that’s still suffering, it was just so scary.

“The whole day I was just crying on and off, I couldn’t help it.

“Other people who were in the park said that they could hear me screaming.”

The horrified dog owner has since contacted the police about the incident, and the matter is now in the hands of Dundee’s dog warden.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police did receive a report of a Spaniel being attacked by two other dogs within Finlathen Park, Dundee on Monday March 23 2021.

“The person who reported the incident was advised to report the incident to the dog warden.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our animal control section was informed of the incident and is taking the appropriate action.”