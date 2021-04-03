New £10.5m care home planned for Broughty Ferry with gym, hairdresser, and cinema

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for a new 64-bedroom care home in Broughty Ferry have been submitted to Dundee City Council.

The application by care operator Simply UK, prepared by Yeoman McAllister Architects, plans to develop brownfield land adjacent to Broughty Ferry Road, overlooking the Tay.

In its design statement, the firm said current care home provision in the area “does not meet current standards” with regards to room sizes, en-suite bathrooms and other facilities.