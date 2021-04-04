Sunday papers: Latest Scottish and UK news at a glance on April 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Politics dominates the majority of the headlines in the Sunday papers this week, with new polls on the Holyrood election, legal wrangles and foreign holidays.

According to one newspaper, the SNP could be on course for an ‘independence supermajority’ at Holyrood.

The Sunday Times reports the latest Panelbase survey points to gains for the SNP and the Greens, as well as six seats for Alex Salmond’s Alba party.

‘Fraud cops probe SNP over Indy 600k’

The Sunday Mail leads with the news that police are investigating claims of a £600,000 SNP fraud.

It is alleged that money raised by activists to prepare for another independence ­referendum has been diverted.

But an SNP spokeswoman denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the cash claims as “dirty tricks” and a “conspiracy theory”.

‘Foreign holidays on track to start May 17’

The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with positive news on holiday plans for people across the UK.

It has revealed Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce that the near-blanket ban on foreign travel will be replaced by a traffic-light system, paving the way for holidays overseas in six weeks.

Countries will be assessed according to their vaccination programmes, infection rates and prevalence of known variants and ability to identify them.

Park trouble

The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports Edinburgh police oficers were pelted with bottles and injured by rowdy youths on Saturday night.

The trouble at the Meadows in the capital came just one day after coronavirus restrictions were eased slightly by the Scottish Government.