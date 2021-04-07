Fintry Road: Police launch appeal after man assaulted

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was assaulted on Fintry Road in Dundee.

The incident took place at around 12.20am on Friday April 2, at the road’s junction with Finavon Street.

Two men and a woman are thought to be responsible and officers are looking to trace the trio for questioning.

All of those responsible are thought to be in their 20s, with one of the men wearing a grey hooded top while the other wore a black tracksuit.

The woman, meanwhile, was wearing a pink hooded top.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “If you witnessed this incident or have dashcams/private CCTV, please contact us on 101 quoting crime number 8929/21.”