‘I fought the Law and the Law won’: Lorry driver rescued after four hours trapped at Dundee landmark

by James Simpson
April 12 2021, 4.32pm Updated: April 12 2021, 9.01pm

Dodgy directions left an English lorry driver trapped at the top of Dundee Law for more than four hours.

The 40-foot low loader was scheduled to deliver some underground pipes near the city landmark.

But after getting lost on the way he asked a passerby for directions who told him “keep heading straight up” and before he knew it his HGV was stuck at the top of the Law.

