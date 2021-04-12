‘I fought the Law and the Law won’: Lorry driver rescued after four hours trapped at Dundee landmark

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dodgy directions left an English lorry driver trapped at the top of Dundee Law for more than four hours.

The 40-foot low loader was scheduled to deliver some underground pipes near the city landmark.

But after getting lost on the way he asked a passerby for directions who told him “keep heading straight up” and before he knew it his HGV was stuck at the top of the Law.