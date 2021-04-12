‘I fought the Law and the Law won’: Lorry driver rescued after four hours trapped at Dundee landmark

Dodgy directions left an English lorry driver trapped at the top of Dundee Law for more than four hours.
The 40-foot low loader was scheduled to deliver some underground pipes near the city landmark.
But after getting lost on the way he asked a passerby for directions who told him “keep heading straight up” and before he knew it his HGV was stuck at the top of the Law.
