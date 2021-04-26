One man injured after Caird Hall evacuation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have said one man was injured after the Caird Hall in Dundee was evacuated on Monday afternoon.

Investigations are underway after a safety alarm was activated shortly after 4pm, with the emergency services saying there was no risk to the public.

Pictures from the scene showed a large emergency service presence, with multiple fire appliances and ambulances on site.