Dundee’s community Covid test centre to be closed during election voting

The asymptomatic Covid test centre at Dundee International Sport Centre (DISC) will be closed this Friday due to election voting.

The facility, which has been open for asymptomatic testing for Covid every Friday for almost a month, will not be used on May 7.

Dundee’s other sites will be open testing between their usual hours of 10am and 4pm.

Those looking for tests do not need to have symptoms or book in advance.

The Holyrood Election goes ahead in the city on Thursday, with counting expecting to last throughout Friday and Saturday.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “The mobile testing van will return to the DISC next Friday as planned.

“Other sites across Tayside are available for anyone without symptoms who would like to be tested and people can use any of the Tayside testing locations.

“The testing sites are walk-in and there is no need to book an appointment.

“However, to make the process quicker, you can book in advance and pre-register your details by phoning 0300 303 2713.”

Dundee’s other testing locations and times

Menzieshill Community Centre – Monday

Kirkton Community Centre – Tuesday

Finmill Community Centre, Fintry – Wednesday