Dundee students set to unveil mural based on lockdown life

Students from Dundee and Angus College have drawn on their experience of life in lockdown to create a unique mural that will be displayed in the city.

The art work will go on a tour around Dundee before taking up permanent residence at the college’s Gardyne campus.

Created by students at the college, the 3m x 1.5m wide mural banner which will be displayed across several of Dundee’s greenspaces as part of the City’s Green Health Week offering.

The College’s After Hours Group was established in August 2020 as a way of helping students feel connected during the pandemic and encouraging them to participate in a diverse range of activities.

The group’s recent project involved working in partnership with local organisations, Infinite Sky and Scrap Antics, to produce a piece of art that symbolizes how the coronavirus lockdown narrowed people’s lives down to their homes.

It is informed by the unique personal experiences each person had.

The students were invited to paint individual houses and river patterns using watercolour, ink and pen.

These were then scanned and combined with photography and vector artwork by Elaine Maher of Infinite Sky to create the finished digital design.

The concept was developed and brought to fruition by Jason Grant, Dundee and Angus College’s Wellbeing Officer.

Jason said of the project: “I wanted to try and shine some positivity on what has been a truly unique year for everyone.

“Lots of people had positive experiences during lockdown and I wanted to capture this in the most impactful and visual way.

“It was so exciting seeing this project come together and the representations of people’s lockdown experience displayed in such a vibrant way is truly amazing.”

How to see the mural

The mural banner will be on display between 10am and 4pm at a variety of locations across the city.

It will return to the college’s Gardyne campus on May 19 where it will take up permanent residence.

You will be able to see the mural at the following locations: