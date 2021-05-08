Dundee college roll out twice-weekly Covid tests for students and staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dundee and Angus College have begun the rollout of twice-weekly rapid coronavirus tests for students and staff.

All staff and students who attending the college will be able to take part in the testing programme, even if they have no coronavirus symptoms.

It comes after lateral flow tests were rolled out across Scotland, allowing anyone to order packs to do the tests at home for free.

Dundee and Angus College said it had followed all public health guidance throughout the pandemic, and wanted to make the safety and wellbeing of students and staff its top priority.

Only a limited number of students are currently allowed on campus to undertake essential coursework, and enhanced safety measures like increased ventilation are in place.

Vice principal Jaki Carnegie highlighted the safe environment the college had created for students: “D&A has consistently demonstrated that the health, safety and wellbeing of our students and staff comes first and we are delighted to be able to offer voluntary testing to keep our community safe.

“If you’re thinking about coming to college next year, know that you’ll be able to study in a safe, supportive environment like our current students.”

Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland, welcomed the rollout.

She said: “I’m pleased college students and staff can support the efforts we are all making to keep each other safe by using lateral flow tests. Colleges are making these available with easy-to-access systems, and the reassurance they bring is a really important part of being back on campus for essential learning.”

National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch said: “The college testing programme is voluntary, and I encourage all eligible staff and students to take part regularly to help protect themselves, and keep their friends, families and colleges safe.

“Around 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms. Rapid lateral flow testing helps to find cases in people who may have no symptoms but are still infectious and can transmit the virus to others.

“These easy-to-use at home kits offer extra reassurance so it’s important that students continue to make use of them regularly as restrictions are lifted.

Matt Crilly, NUS Scotland President, also welcomed the testing kits being made available to students. He said: “It’s up to all of us to keep our colleges safe for students and staff. I’d encourage all students to take up the offer of regular voluntary asymptomatic tests. It’s quick, easy and you can do it at home – get tested!”

To date, 101,736 testing kits, which include seven tests in each kit, have been provided to colleges by the Scottish Government.

D&A Sports student Lee Paterson said “I have felt the campus very welcoming since I returned. All the safety measures are in place, staff and students all being provided with facemasks and/or visors if required and the booking of appointments for testing kits ensures that we all feel comfortable and safe allowing us to do the practical subject we signed up to do.

“I know the College are doing everything they can to get us back on campus as much as possible, following all the appropriate safety measures to complete our course to the best possible standard.

‘The last year has been a challenge’

“They also provide us with regular updates through email and together with the communication from the tutors it has made me feel more at ease and comfortable to complete my studies”

Jane Cooper, People Advisor, highlighted the importance of testing for overall wellbeing of staff and students, noting “The last year has been a challenge and keeping safe has been at the forefront of people’s minds, but wanting to get back to some normality has also been important.

“Being able to offer our on campus students and staff testing means people can effectively manage their wellbeing by knowing they are helping themselves and others to stay safe whilst learning and doing their jobs.”

Christine Calder, lecturer, encouraged those coming onto campus to opt into the programme.

She added: “Our students have been so keen to get back on campus for essential learning that their lecturers want to do everything they can to support their studies.

“Opting in to testing means we can all stay safe while we help get students over the finish line with their courses.