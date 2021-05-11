Two men arrested following alleged hotel disturbance in Dundee

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men were arrested on Monday following a disturbance at a Travelodge in Dundee.

The men, aged 25 and 47, were arrested by officers at 11.10pm on Monday night following the alleged disturbances on West Marketgait.

The younger man was detained and is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A report on the older man has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.10 pm on Monday, 10 May 2021, police were called to a report of an altercation inside a hotel on West Marketgait, Dundee.

“Two men, aged 25 and 47 years were subsequently arrested for a further disturbance outside the hotel.

“The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged and detained in police custody. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 in connection with the incident.

“The second man, aged 47 years, is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”