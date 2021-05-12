New walk-in Covid-19 testing site announced – here’s where you can find your nearest facility

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drop-in community testing site for people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 will now operate every Sunday from a Carnoustie car park.

The mobile testing van will be at its new location at Carnoustie High School from Sunday, May 16.

The new Sunday drop-in facility is in addition to a raft of other mobile testing locations now available across Tayside, Angus, Perth and Kinross.

The testing sites operate on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary, however, to make the process quicker bookings can be made in advance by pre-registering details by phoning 119.

Others include:

Dundee 10am until 4pm

Monday: Menzieshill Community Centre

Tuesday: Kirkton Community Centre

Wednesday: Finmill Community Centre, Fintry

Thursday: Douglas Sports Centre

Friday: Dundee International Sports Centre

Saturday: Olympia Outdoor Parking, East Whale Lane

Sunday: Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry

Angus 10.30am until 4pm

Monday: Arbroath – Stanley Street Car Park

Tuesday: Monifieth – Riverview Car Park (football pitches)

Wednesday: Brechin – Maisondieu West Car Park

Thursday: Forfar – East Greens Car Park

Friday: Kirriemuir – Reform Street Car Park

Saturday: Montrose – Baltic Street Car Park

Sunday: Carnoustie High School Car Park

Perth & Kinross 10am until 4pm

Monday: Area Offices/Library, Pitlochry

Tuesday: Aberfeldy Community Fire Station

Wednesday: Atholl Street Car Park, Dunkeld

Thursday: Davie Park, Blairgowrie

Friday: Red House Hotel Car Park, Coupar Angus

Friday: Auchterarder Fire Station

Saturday: Kinross Fire Station

Sunday: Perth Community Fire Station

Tayside residents who don’t have any of the three coronavirus symptoms – a new continuous cough, temperature, loss or change in sense of taste or smell – are being encouraged to get tested at the sites.

The mobile testing units are operated with strict hygiene measures in place while staff are on site to support people through the testing process which involves self-administering a swab test.

Quick and easy testing

Testing is quick and easy with results communicated to people by text message 24 to 48 hours after the test.

Anyone who receives a positive PCR test result will be asked to self-isolate

Dedicated support is available to anyone who needs to self-isolate, including food packages and financial support.

Further advice and information on what support is available for people who need to self-isolate is available from www.nhsinform.scot or